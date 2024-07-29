Terex Surges After Announcing $2 Billion Acquisition of Dover's Environmental Solutions Group

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Terex (TEX +9%), a manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machines, is soaring today after agreeing to purchase Dover's (DOV -1%) Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) for $2.0 billion in cash. On the other hand, DOV is experiencing a modest decline as investors react to the deal. Despite DOV reaching all-time highs last week, some profit-taking is expected.

Terex agreed to pay around 8.4x FY24 EBITDA for ESG, including expected synergies of approximately $25 million by 2026. This valuation aligns closely with TEX's consolidated multiple. The transaction is anticipated to close in the latter half of this year.

Although TEX shares have surged today, significant upside potential remains, especially with the addition of ESG.

  • Last quarter, ESG was on track to generate pro forma LTM revenues of $1.4 billion, significantly boosting TEX's overall business, which produced sales of around $5.2 billion in FY23. ESG's EBITDA margins, including run-rate synergies, are expected to add 130 basis points of margin accretion.
  • ESG is part of DOV's Engineered Products segment and primarily serves North America, leading in refuse collection vehicles and waste compaction equipment. This aligns with TEX's goal to expand into new geographies and products. The acquisition will increase TEX's North American revenue exposure to 65% and broaden its total addressable market (TAM) to $40 billion.
  • TEX is optimistic about waste recycling, anticipating increased demand throughout FY24. Waste recycling is relatively non-cyclical, ensuring consistent demand regardless of economic conditions.
  • Given the similarities between TEX's existing environmental business and ESG, integration should be smooth. TEX expects significant financial benefits quickly, targeting double-digit percentage accretion in adjusted EPS by 2025, with further growth thereafter.

In 2024, TEX has experienced volatility. Investors have quickly locked in profits following the past two quarterly reports, but selling has stabilized and reversed. TEX reports Q2 results on July 30, which could see a similar reaction. Despite moderating backlogs and a subdued economic environment, TEX's near-term results might be sluggish. However, management reiterated strong customer demand across most businesses last quarter, leading to an increased FY24 outlook. By strengthening its market position with ESG, TEX is well-positioned for long-term success, even if short-term results lag.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.