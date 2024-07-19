Fagerhult Group AB (FRA:2F0) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Return to Growth and Strategic Investments

Fagerhult Group AB (FRA:2F0) reports a positive quarter with increased order intake and net sales, despite challenges in operating margins and higher costs.

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Order Intake: SEK2.1 billion, representing an organic increase of 0.8%.
  • Net Sales: SEK2.2 billion, with an organic increase of 0.9%.
  • EBIT: SEK169 million, with a 9.1% EBIT margin.
  • Earnings Per Share (Q2): SEK0.62.
  • Year-to-Date Order Intake: SEK4,233 million compared to SEK4,286 million in 2023.
  • Year-to-Date Net Sales: SEK4,347 million, a decline of 0.7% compared to SEK4,371 million last year.
  • Year-to-Date Operating Profit: SEK417 million compared to SEK446 million last year, representing a 9.6% operating margin.
  • Year-to-Date Earnings Per Share: SEK1.40.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved, but specific figures not provided.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Positive, sufficient to neutralize the dividend release in early May.
  • Net Debt: SEK2,579 million, adjusted to SEK1,842 million for IFRS 16.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 1.9x.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Return to growth in order intake and net sales for Q2 2024.
  • Improved gross profit margins despite higher operating expenses.
  • High product innovation activity with new launches from We-ef and Iguzzini.
  • Strong focus on sustainability with significant progress on science-based targets.
  • Positive outlook for the renovation market, which is a key focus area for the company.

Negative Points

  • Operating margin impacted by higher operating expenses.
  • Newbuild market remains constrained by high interest rates.
  • Higher operating costs in the early part of the quarter affected profitability.
  • Challenges in the infrastructure business area, particularly in the Vehicle segment in Holland.
  • Continued need for significant investment in smart lighting solutions, impacting short-term profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Regarding the stronger order intake momentum towards the end of the quarter, could you perhaps say anything about which segments this affected and maybe even provide us some additional color?
A: It's a good question. I don't think there is anything that stands out specifically. We see a continued good uptake in renovation projects and urban spaces projects. Infrastructure and professional had stronger quarters compared to Q1. Overall, it was more of a business-as-usual quarter.

Q: Could you provide us with some detail on what has been the driver of the gross margin expansion year-on-year?
A: The gross margin improvement is due to a combination of pricing improvements and input cost reductions. Last year, we focused on pricing to recover supply chain cost impacts. This year, we continue to benefit from those pricing improvements and see reductions in input costs, particularly in base metals and LED electronics.

Q: Would you say that you continued to experience positive business momentum and client reception for smart lighting, or is it perhaps a little bit stagnant due to dampened investment sentiment?
A: We see a higher uptake in renovation projects, where smart lighting is very beneficial. The push from the European Green Deal and upcoming legislation will also support smart lighting adoption. Internally, we are working to integrate smart lighting across our product portfolio.

Q: Could you be a bit more specific regarding what measures you have implemented to improve profitability and operating margins in the second half?
A: We took early action on discretionary spending and slowed down recruitment. These measures have already shown positive impacts in June, and we expect further improvements in the second half of the year.

Q: In the premium segment, you mentioned investments in smart lighting and organic response. Will this level of investment continue in the second half?
A: Yes, the investment will continue but not as rapidly as in the first half. We see smart lighting as essential for the future and expect it to shape the industry. The investments are necessary to stay competitive and meet our 2030 ambitions.

Q: Do you see opportunities to make additional acquisitions, or is it more of a wait-and-see game?
A: It is a bit of both. We are moving forward with second and third-round conversations with potential acquisition targets. We remain optimistic about future M&A opportunities.

Q: Can you say anything regarding the growth within new builds compared to renovation in the quarter?
A: It's difficult to quantify, but we are more focused on renovation than new builds. The renovation market shows positive growth, and we expect the new build market to become positive from 2025, depending on interest rates.

Q: Are there any specific one-off impacts on operating costs during the quarter?
A: No, the operating costs were quite clean with no one-off impacts.

Q: How does seasonality impact your business?
A: Seasonality used to be more pronounced, but with our global footprint and diverse product portfolio, it is now more evenly spread. The last two to three years have been atypical due to COVID recovery and supply chain impacts, but we expect 2024 to be a more normal year.

Q: Could you provide more details on the measures taken to improve profitability and operating margins?
A: We took early action on discretionary spending and slowed down recruitment. These measures have already shown positive impacts in June, and we expect further improvements in the second half of the year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.