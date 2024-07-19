On July 19, 2024, Mariel Joliet, Director at Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (KBDC, Financial), purchased 13,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 13,000 shares.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (KBDC, Financial) is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The company provides financing primarily in the form of debt, including secured, unsecured, and mezzanine loans, as well as equity investments.

The shares were acquired at a price of $16.14 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $209,820. Following this transaction, the market cap of Kayne Anderson BDC Inc stands at $1.15 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 12.31, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 12.69.

Insider buying can be an important indicator of a company's future performance. Over the past year, there have been four insider buys and no insider sells at Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a positive trend in insider acquisitions for the company.

This insider activity may be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their investment in Kayne Anderson BDC Inc.

