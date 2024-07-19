On July 19, 2024, Andy Waters, Executive Vice President of Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 4,155 shares. Details of the transaction can be viewed on the SEC Filing.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company providing a wide range of commercial and personal banking services along with trust and wealth management services. The company primarily operates in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 10,686 shares and selling 10,000 shares. The recent purchase by the insider aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 31 insider buys and only 4 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp Inc were priced at $32.27 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company currently holds a market cap of $891.388 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.45, which is above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $43.78, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent acquisition by the insider may indicate a positive outlook on the company's value and future performance, aligning with the overall insider buying trend at Community Trust Bancorp Inc.

