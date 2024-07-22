WR Berkley Corp (WRB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.92, Revenue at $3.31 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Record Net Investment Income and Premium Growth

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $371.9 million, up from $356.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $0.87 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Revenue: $3.31 billion, slightly below analyst estimates of $3.35 billion.
  • Net Premiums Written: $3.13 billion, an increase of 11.2% year-over-year.
  • Net Investment Income: Reached a record $372.1 million, up 51.8% from the previous year.
  • Return on Equity: 20.0%, with an operating return on equity of 22.4%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Increased 24.4% to $881.3 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2024, WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second quarter 2024 results. WR Berkley Corp (WRB), an insurance holding company specializing in commercial casualty insurance, demonstrated robust financial performance, surpassing analyst estimates for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

Company Overview

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily underwrite commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

Performance Highlights

WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial) reported a net income to common stockholders of $371.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $356.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the same period last year. This performance fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.95 per share. The company also reported record net investment income of $372.1 million, a 51.8% increase from the prior year.

1815484787603959808.png

Financial Achievements

Key financial achievements for the quarter included:

  • Return on equity (ROE) of 20.0% and operating ROE of 22.4%.
  • Net premiums written grew 11.2% to $3.1 billion.
  • Combined ratio of 91.1%, inclusive of 3.2 loss ratio points of catastrophe losses.
  • Operating cash flow increased 24.4% to $881.3 million.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Gross Premiums Written $3,717,772 $3,336,773
Net Premiums Written $3,126,779 $2,811,515
Net Income to Common Stockholders $371,909 $356,308
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.92 $0.87
Operating Income $418,114 $310,862
Operating Income per Diluted Share $1.04 $0.76

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial) reported total assets of $38.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $37.1 billion at the end of 2023. Net invested assets increased to $28.0 billion from $27.0 billion. The company also returned $381.3 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Commentary

"Continued strong underwriting and investment income drove our 20.0% annualized return on beginning of year common stockholders’ equity in the second quarter. Market conditions remained favorable in many areas of our business, fueling growth in net premiums written of 11.2%," the company commented.

Analysis

WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial)'s strong performance in Q2 2024 highlights its effective underwriting and investment strategies. The significant increase in net investment income and premium growth underscores the company's ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions. The robust return on equity and operating cash flow further solidify its financial stability and growth potential.

Value investors may find WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial) an attractive prospect given its consistent performance and strategic focus on niche insurance products. The company's ability to navigate market challenges and deliver strong returns to shareholders positions it well for sustained growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WR Berkley Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.