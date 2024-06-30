Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.84 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1.061 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by AI and Automotive Demand

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.061 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.042 billion and up from $977 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.84, an increase from $0.81 in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: 28%, compared to 31% in Q2 2023.
  • Quarter-end Backlog: $6.0 billion, with $3.1 billion expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months.
  • Updated 2024 Revenue Outlook: Projected to grow by 13% year-over-year, with revenue expected in the range of $4.60 billion to $4.66 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2024, Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported revenue of $1.061 billion, exceeding the estimated $1.042 billion, and a GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.84, surpassing the estimated $0.75.

1815484811515686912.png

Company Overview

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. The company's EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enable system-level analysis and verification solutions. The convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house semiconductor design has expanded Cadence's customer base, benefiting from the secular digitalization of various end markets.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial) reported revenue of $1.061 billion for Q2 2024, a 9% increase from $977 million in Q2 2023. The GAAP operating margin was 28%, down from 31% in the same period last year, while the non-GAAP operating margin was 40%, compared to 42% in Q2 2023. The GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.84, up from $0.81 in Q2 2023, and the non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $1.28, up from $1.22 in Q2 2023.

“Cadence delivered strong results for the second quarter of 2024, with robust demand for our cutting-edge technologies from AI, hyperscale, and automotive customers,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.061 billion $977 million
GAAP Operating Margin 28% 31%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 40% 42%
GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $0.84 $0.81
Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $1.28 $1.22

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial) reported total assets of $7.226 billion, up from $5.669 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.059 billion, an increase from $1.008 billion at the end of 2023. The total current liabilities were $1.534 billion, slightly down from $1.591 billion at the end of 2023.

Business Outlook

For the fiscal year 2024, Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial) expects revenue in the range of $4.60 billion to $4.66 billion, with a GAAP operating margin between 29.7% and 31.3%, and a non-GAAP operating margin between 41.7% and 43.3%. The GAAP diluted net income per share is projected to be between $3.82 and $4.02, while the non-GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to be between $5.77 and $5.97.

“A good finish to the first half of the year, combined with ongoing demand for our solutions, sets us up for strong growth in the second half of 2024,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Conclusion

Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by high demand in AI, hyperscale, and automotive sectors. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and maintain a robust backlog of $6.0 billion highlights its solid market position and growth potential. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Cadence leverages its technological advancements and expanding customer base to sustain its growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cadence Design Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.