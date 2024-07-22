Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.31 Misses Estimate, Revenue of $597.0 Million Below Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Summary
  • Revenue: $597.0 million, slightly below the estimate of $607.92 million.
  • Net Income: $97.8 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, down 8.7% from $107.2 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $278.5 million, a decrease of 3.1% from $287.5 million, with gross margin declining to 46.7% from 48.1%.
  • Operating Income: $132.2 million, down 8.9% from $145.0 million, with an operating margin of 22.1%, down from 24.3%.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $119.0 million from $197.2 million, primarily due to increases in working capital.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased $50.0 million of common stock during the quarter, with $50.0 million remaining available for repurchase through December 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2024, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, reported net sales of $597.0 million and net income per diluted share of $2.31, both falling short of analyst estimates of $607.92 million in revenue and $2.51 in earnings per share.

1815485229255782400.png

Company Overview

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood construction products. The company offers connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, prefabricated lateral systems, concrete construction products, adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder-actuated tools, and fiber-reinforced materials. Simpson Manufacturing markets its products to the residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The largest end market is the United States. The Company is organized into three reporting segments defined by the regions namely North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company generates the majority of its revenue from wood products.

Performance and Challenges

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial) reported a slight decrease in consolidated net sales, down 0.1% from $597.6 million in the same quarter last year. The North America segment saw a 0.5% decrease in net sales to $463.0 million, while the Europe segment experienced a 1.6% increase to $129.9 million. Despite these mixed results, the company faced higher costs, leading to a 3.1% decrease in gross profit to $278.5 million and a reduction in gross margin to 46.7% from 48.1%.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company repurchased $50.0 million of common stock during the quarter and completed the acquisition of Calculated Structured Designs, Inc., a software development company. These strategic moves are expected to enhance the company's market position and operational capabilities.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $597.0 million $597.6 million -0.1%
Gross Profit $278.5 million $287.5 million -3.1%
Net Income $97.8 million $107.2 million -8.7%
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $2.31 $2.50 -7.6%

Management Commentary

“Our net sales of $597.0 million were in-line with the prior year quarter in a continued challenging housing market in both the U.S. and Europe,” commented Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. “In North America, both volumes and sales dollars were relatively flat year-over-year with pockets of strength in our OEM, component manufacturer and commercial end markets which were offset by weakness in national retail. In Europe, sales increased modestly year-over-year despite the difficult operating environment driven by our solutions-based selling approach that continues to fuel new customer wins and product applications.”

Analysis

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial) faced a challenging quarter with slight declines in key financial metrics. The company's performance was impacted by higher costs and a challenging housing market. However, strategic initiatives such as stock repurchases and acquisitions indicate a focus on long-term growth and market positioning. Investors should monitor the company's ability to manage costs and leverage its strategic acquisitions to drive future growth.

