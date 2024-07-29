Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.19 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $140.5 Million

Strong Performance in Net Income and Deposits

Summary
  • Net Income: $45.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, compared to $1.05 in the linked quarter and $1.29 in the prior year quarter.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $140.5 million, a quarterly increase of $2.8 million, but a slight decrease of $0.2 million from the prior year quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 4.19%, up 6 basis points from the linked quarter but down 30 basis points from the prior year quarter.
  • Deposits: Total deposits increased by $28.7 million from the linked quarter to $12.3 billion, with noninterest-bearing deposits making up 32.0% of total deposits.
  • Loans: Total loans decreased by $28.5 million from the linked quarter to $11.0 billion, with a quarterly loan yield of 6.95%.
  • Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 1.25%, compared to 1.12% in the linked quarter and 1.44% in the prior year quarter.
  • Share Repurchase and Dividend: Repurchased 225,135 shares and increased the quarterly dividend by $0.01 to $0.27 per common share for the third quarter of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2024, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The financial holding company, which offers a range of banking and wealth management services across several states, reported notable financial achievements and challenges for the quarter.

1815485447971958784.png

Performance Overview

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC, Financial) reported a net income of $45.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.06 per share. This represents an increase from $1.05 in the previous quarter but a decrease from $1.29 in the same quarter last year. The company's net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.19%, up by 6 basis points from the previous quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $45.4 million $40.4 million $49.1 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $1.19 $1.05 $1.29
Net Interest Margin (NIM) 4.19% 4.13% 4.49%
Total Loans $11.0 billion $11.03 billion $10.51 billion
Total Deposits $12.3 billion $12.27 billion $11.62 billion

Financial Achievements

EFSC's net interest income for Q2 2024 was $140.5 million, reflecting a quarterly increase of $2.8 million. The company's return on average assets (ROAA) improved to 1.25%, up from 1.12% in the previous quarter. Additionally, the return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) rose to 13.77%, compared to 12.31% in the prior quarter.

"I was very pleased with our second quarter results, including our strong asset quality and the growth in operating revenue, customer deposits, and tangible common equity," said Jim Lally, President and CEO of EFSC.

Challenges and Considerations

Despite the positive results, EFSC faced some challenges. Total loans decreased by $28.5 million from the previous quarter, and nonperforming assets increased to 0.33% of total assets, up from 0.30% in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses was $4.8 million, down from $5.8 million in the previous quarter but still a significant figure.

Income Statement Highlights

EFSC's noninterest income increased to $15.5 million, driven by higher tax credit income. However, noninterest expense also rose to $94.0 million, primarily due to higher variable deposit servicing costs and expenses related to the core system conversion.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total deposits increased by $28.7 million to $12.3 billion, with noninterest-bearing deposits making up 32.0% of the total. The company's liquidity position remains strong, with approximately $5.6 billion in available liquidity, including cash, unpledged investment securities, and lines of credit.

Capital and Shareholder Returns

EFSC's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio improved to 9.18%, and the tangible book value per share increased by 10% on an annualized basis to $35.02. The company repurchased 225,135 shares and increased its quarterly dividend by $0.01 to $0.27 per common share.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Enterprise Financial Services Corp for further details.

