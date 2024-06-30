Park National Corp (PRK) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $2.42 and Revenue of $97.8 Million

Net Income and EPS Show Significant Growth

  • Net Income: $39.4 million for Q2 2024, a 24.6% increase from $31.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.42 for Q2 2024, compared to $1.94 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $97.8 million for Q2 2024, up 6.8% from $91.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans increased 1.9% during Q2 2024 and 6.3% year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 4.39% for Q2 2024, up from 4.07% in Q2 2023.
  • Market Capitalization: $2.3 billion at the end of Q2 2024, a 39.1% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on September 10, 2024.
On July 22, 2024, Park National Corp (PRK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Park National Corp, a diversified financial services company based in Newark, Ohio, operates 11 community banking divisions with over 100 offices in Ohio and Kentucky, providing banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses.

Performance Overview

Park National Corp (PRK, Financial) reported a net income of $39.4 million for Q2 2024, a 24.6% increase from $31.6 million in Q2 2023. The net income per diluted common share was $2.42, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.00. For the first half of 2024, net income was $74.6 million, up 14.2% from $65.3 million in the same period last year, with net income per diluted common share at $4.60 compared to $4.01 in the first half of 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

Park National Corp (PRK, Financial) achieved notable growth in several key areas:

  • Total loans increased by 2.5% during the first half of 2024 and 6.3% year-over-year.
  • Total deposits grew by 3.4% in the first half of 2024, although they decreased by 0.6% over the past 12 months.
  • Net interest margin improved to 4.39% for Q2 2024, up from 4.07% in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 % Change (QoQ) % Change (YoY)
Net Interest Income $97.8M $95.6M $91.6M 2.3% 6.8%
Provision for Credit Losses $3.1M $2.2M $2.5M 42.8% 24.9%
Other Income $28.8M $26.2M $25.0M 9.9% 15.1%
Other Expense $75.2M $77.2M $75.9M (2.6%) (0.9%)
Net Income $39.4M $35.2M $31.6M 11.8% 24.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Park National Corp (PRK, Financial) reported total assets of $9.92 billion, a slight increase from $9.88 billion at the end of Q1 2024. Total deposits stood at $8.31 billion, reflecting a marginal increase from $8.31 billion in Q1 2024. The company's total shareholders' equity rose to $1.18 billion, up 1.8% from Q1 2024 and 8.7% year-over-year.

Commentary and Analysis

“Our performance stems from our commitment to provide consistent financial support, to remain resilient in uncertain times, and to never stop searching for new ways to serve customers,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman.
“We continue to experience growth in net interest income, supported by year-to-date annualized commercial loan growth of 6.4 percent that reflects our consistent approach to lending regardless of economic fluctuations and the interest rate environment,” said Park President Matthew Miller.

Conclusion

Park National Corp (PRK, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showing significant growth in net income and earnings per share. The company's strategic focus on loan growth and maintaining a strong net interest margin has positioned it well in the current economic environment. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how Park National Corp (PRK) continues to leverage its strengths in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Park National Corp for further details.

