Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.66 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $37.8 Million

Net Interest Margin and Loan Growth Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $12.6 million for Q2 2024, down from $16.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.66 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.86 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $37.8 million for Q2 2024, an increase of 3.3% from the previous quarter.
  • Loan Growth: Average loans increased by $182.2 million or 3.8% year-over-year for Q2 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 2.53% in Q2 2024, up from 2.44% in Q1 2024.
  • Book Value Per Share: $34.46 at the end of Q2 2024, up 5.5% from $32.66 a year earlier.
  • Asset Quality: Nonperforming loans were 0.38% of total loans at the end of Q2 2024, compared to 0.40% at the end of Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2024, Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Trustco Bank Corp N Y is a savings and loan holding company that offers a range of personal and business banking services, including savings accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, mortgages, building loans, and auto loans. The company operates primarily in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont.

1815490147278548992.png

Performance Overview

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reported a net income of $12.6 million or $0.66 diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2024, compared to $16.4 million or $0.86 diluted EPS for the same period in 2023. For the first six months of 2024, net income was $24.7 million or $1.30 diluted EPS, down from $34.1 million or $1.79 diluted EPS in the first half of 2023. Despite the year-over-year decline, the quarterly EPS of $0.66 exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.53.

Key Financial Metrics

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $37.8 million, a 3.3% increase from the previous quarter, driven by loan growth and higher interest rates. The net interest margin improved to 2.53%, up from 2.44% in Q1 2024. Average loans grew by $182.2 million or 3.8% year-over-year, with residential loans and home equity lines of credit increasing by 2.1% and 20.1%, respectively. Average commercial loans also saw a 12.7% increase.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $37.8 million $36.6 million $44.1 million
Net Income $12.6 million $12.1 million $16.4 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.66 $0.64 $0.86
Net Interest Margin 2.53% 2.44% 2.98%

Challenges and Achievements

Trustco Bank Corp N Y faced challenges with a decline in net income and EPS compared to the previous year. However, the company achieved significant milestones, including a 3.7% increase in net interest margin and a 3.8% growth in average loans. The strategic decision to retain Visa Class C shares resulted in a $1.4 million gain, showcasing the company's effective asset management.

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick stated, "Our success this quarter arises directly from our commitment to the core principles of Trustco Bank: competitive pricing and exceptional customer service. This clear mission focus enabled us to reach yet another milestone in our loan portfolio, as our residential, home equity, and commercial offerings all grew significantly over this time last year, reaching an all-time high for total loans."

Financial Position

Trustco Bank Corp N Y's asset quality remains strong, with a provision for credit losses of $500 thousand in Q2 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $49.8 million, representing 0.99% of total loans. Non-performing loans (NPLs) were $19.2 million, or 0.38% of total loans, indicating stable credit quality. The company's equity to asset ratio improved to 10.73%, and the book value per share increased to $34.46.

Conclusion

Trustco Bank Corp N Y's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights the company's resilience and strategic growth in a challenging economic environment. The increase in net interest margin and loan growth, coupled with effective asset management, positions the company well for future performance. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how Trustco Bank Corp N Y navigates the remainder of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trustco Bank Corp N Y for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.