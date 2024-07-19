Q2 2024 Glacier Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Glacier Bancorp second quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



And now I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Randy Chesler, President and CEO of Glacier Bancorp. Please go ahead.



Randall Chesler - Glacier Bancorp Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



All right. Thank you, Justin, and good morning and thank you for joining us today. With me here in Kalispell this morning is Ron Copher; Chief Financial Officer; Byron Pollan, our Treasurer; Tom Dolan, our Chief Credit Administrator; Don Chery, our Chief Administrative Officer, and joining us on the phone is Angela Dose, our Chief Accounting Officer.



I'd like to point out that the discussion today is subject to the same forward-looking considerations starting on page 13 of our press release, and we encourage you to review this section. The positive trends that were evident in our first quarter came into sharper focus in the