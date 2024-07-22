On July 22, 2024, Craig Clay, President, Global Capital Markets of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial), executed a sale of 13,783 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 134,965 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is a company that provides software and services to facilitate the creation, management, and distribution of regulatory and compliance documents and data for clients in the global capital and investment markets. The company's offerings help clients comply with the complex and evolving regulations of financial markets around the world.

Over the past year, Craig Clay has sold a total of 39,781 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc were trading at $66.32 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.61, which is lower than the industry median of 26.98, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $40.84, suggesting that at a price of $66.32, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.62.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

