On July 22, 2024, Mogharbel Al, Executive Vice President of Geographies at Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, Financial), executed a sale of 120,668 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 247,699 shares of Schlumberger Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd is a leading provider of technology and services to the energy industry worldwide. The company offers solutions for drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and reservoir characterization.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 218,859 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd were trading at $50.19 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $70.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.16, which is above the industry median of 11.67.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87, based on a GF Value of $57.51. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

