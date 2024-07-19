On July 19, 2024, Clint Hurt, a Director at PrimeEnergy Resources Corp (PNRG, Financial), executed a sale of 2,476 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 143,287 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily located in the United States.

Over the past year, Clint Hurt has sold a total of 15,855 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys at PrimeEnergy Resources Corp.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp were trading at $120.52 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $208.364 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.97, which is lower than the industry median of 11.67 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $121.72, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.99. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider selling activity could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's valuation and market conditions.

