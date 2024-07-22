Half Year 2024 MONY Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to MONY Group interim results LIVE Q&A. We will conduct a question-and-answer session following the release of this morning's results. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded.



I will now hand over to Peter Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of MONY Group. Please go ahead.



Peter Duffy - MONY Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for your time this morning. So I hope you've all had the opportunity to watch the results video that we released this morning, but perhaps I can just give you a quick recap before we get into questions.



So we had a good start to the year. We've delivered our best-ever H1 revenue and EBITDA. Revenue was up 5% to GBP223 million, EBITDA up 8% to GBP73 million.



MONY Group is all about saving households' money. That is exactly what we've been up to in the half because we've saved customers an estimated GBP1.7 billion. This growth is supported through our two-sided marketplace.



