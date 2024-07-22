Half Year 2024 Icade SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Good day, and welcome to Icade 2024 half year results presentation hosted by Nicolas Joly, CEO; and Christelle de Robillard, CFO.



And now I'd like to hand the call over to Mr. Nicolas Joly, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Nicolas Joly - Icade SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you. Hi, everyone. Good morning, Nicolas Joly is speaking, thank you all for being today around the call. I am with our CFO, Christelle de Robillard. So this morning, we are pleased to present Icade results for the first half 2024. This presentation will be, of course, followed by a Q&A session.



So let's move to slide 4 for an overview of the main messages for the first half of the year. The investment division showed resilience with revenue growth supported by indexation and by the well position office and enlighten industrial segments. In addition, the fall in asset valuation was contained Icade.



On the property development side, the operational performance reflected an environment that remains