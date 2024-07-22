Q1 2025 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Nidesh Jain - Investec Capital Services - Analyst



Thank you, Priya. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 FY25 earnings conference call of Can Fin Homes Limited to discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes and to address your queries we have with us Mr. Suresh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mr. Vikram Saha, Deputy MD and Mr. Apurav Agarwal CFO, Mr. Prakash, our General Manager and Mr. Prashanth Joishy, from Can Fin Homes Limited.



I will now I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Suresh Iyer for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Suresh Iyer - Can Fin Homes Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Yeah, good afternoon and thank you, Nidesh,