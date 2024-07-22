Half Year 2024 Anglo American PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Theto Maake - Anglo American Platinum Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning once again, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Theto Maake, Head of Investor Relations for Anglo American Platinum. Thank you for taking the time to join us for our 2024 interim results, both in person and online. For those in person, welcome back to our offices.



I would like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement and would appreciate if you could read this in full in your own time. We have also allocated time for Q&As at the end -- at the end of the presentation. I am going to hand over to our Chairman, Norman Mbazima, who is actually Chairman of our Board, as well as of the newly constituted independent board for some brief opening remarks before Craig and Sayurie. Norman, over to you.



Norman Mbazima - Anglo American Platinum Ltd - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Theto. Good morning and welcome to the presentation of our 2024 interim results. Before I do that, let me start by acknowledging my fellow Board members, both in the room and online now