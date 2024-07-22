Q2 2024 Dynex Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Erik, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Dynex Capital second quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Alison Griffin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Alison Griffin - Dynex Capital Inc - VP, IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Dynex Capital second quarter 2024 earnings call. The press release associated with today's call was issued and filed with the SEC this morning, July 22, 2024. You may view the press release on the homepage of the Dynex website at dynexcapital.com, as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov.



Before we begin, I wish to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words believe, expect, forecast, anticipate, estimate, project, plan and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that are inherently subject