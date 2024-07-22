Jul 22, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Everyone, and welcome to today's A&W's strategic combination and A&W RRIF Q2 results (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Susan Senecal, President and CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada. Please go ahead.



Susan Senecal - A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thanks. Savannah and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to attend our call today I'm Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada and the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. And I'm joined by Kelly Blankstein, who's the Chief Financial Officer of A&W Food Services and the fund.



This morning, we issued two press releases, one announcing the quarter end results and one announcing a strategic combination between A&W Food Services and the fund.



Let me begin by sharing a presentation on the proposed transaction to combine A&W Food Services of Canada and the A&W Revenue