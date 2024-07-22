Q2 2024 Bank of Hawaii Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. As we discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Joining me today is our Chairman and CEO, Peter Ho, CFO, Dean Shigemura, and Chief Risk Officer, Brad Shairson .



Before we get started, let me remind you that today's conference call will contain some forward-looking statements and while we believe our assumptions are reasonable, there are a variety of reasons that the actual results may differ materially from those projected. During the call this morning, will be referencing a slide presentation as well as our earnings release. Both of these are available on