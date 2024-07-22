Q2 2024 Sap Se Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the SAP Q2 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexandra Steiger, Global Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Alexandra Steiger - SAP SE - Global Head of Investor Relations



Good evening, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining us. With me today are CEO, Christian Klein; and CFO, Dominik Asam. On this call, we will discuss SAP's second quarter '24 results. You can find the deck supplementing this call as well as our quarterly statement on our Investor Relations website.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks answd uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the SEC,