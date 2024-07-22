Q1 2025 Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Shakti Pumps India Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rohit Anand from Ernst & Young LLP.



Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Rohit.



Rohit Anand - Ernst & Young LLP - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. And before we proceed, let me remind you that this discussion may contain forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. It must be viewed in conjunction with our business risks that could cause future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



We'll take us forward through the financial results and the developments. And to answer your question today, we have the senior management of Shakti Pumps India Limited represented by Mr. Dinesh Patidar, Chairman; Mr. Ramesh Patidar, Managing Director; Mr. Dinesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer;