Welcome and thank you for joining MERLIN's first half 2024 results presentation. Our CEO Ismael Clemente will be going through the slides that you have, you can see on the screen, which are also available in our website.



Thank you, Ines. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to MERLIN's first half 2024 results presentation. The company had had a very good start of the year with strong operating performance overall translated in a very solid like-for-like rental growth, positively spread in all asset divisions and our sustained high occupancy levels.



In offices, we have enjoyed positive spreads, decent like-for