Jul 22, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Yes Bank's Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. On the management panel, we have with us today Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO; Mr. Rajan Pental, Executive Director; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manish Jain, Country Head, Wholesale Banking; Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer; and Mr. Sunil Parnami, Head, Investor Relations and Sustainability.
Mr. Prashant Kumar will now give you an overview of the results, which will be followed by a Q&A session.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Kumar. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
A very good morning, and thank you for joining us so early in the day for our quarter one FY25 earnings call. On this call, I am accompanied by the senior team members of the bank.
Now, moving straight on to the results. Continuing from the
Q1 2025 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...