Q1 2025 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael O'leary - Ryanair Holdings PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ryanair Q1 results conference call. I am, as usual, joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, our Group CFO. As you'll have seen earlier this morning on the ryanair.com website, we posted our Q1 results reported Q1 profit down 46% to EUR360 million profit after tax, as traffic grows 10% to 55.5 million, but 15% lower airfares in Q1.



The highlights of the quarter included traffic growth of 10% to 55.5 million, this despite repeated Boeing delivery delays. Revenue per passenger fell 10%. Average fares were down 15%. Some of that was due to the move of the first half of Easter into March and out of April, whereas ancillary revenues were flat.



We have 156 Boeing 737 gamechangers in the fleet at June 30. That's however 20 less than Boeing's contracted deliveries. We've launched a record summer schedule with five new bases and over 200 new routes in our summer 2024 schedule. We're signing up multiple approved OTA partnerships which