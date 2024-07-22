Gravita India Ltd (BOM:533282) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Advancements

Gravita India Ltd (BOM:533282) reports a 29% increase in revenue and significant progress in strategic projects for Q1 FY25.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: INR 908 crores, increased by 29% year-on-year.
  • Volume Growth: Overall growth of 29% in volumes.
  • Lead Volume: 41,900 tonnes.
  • Aluminum Volume: 2,460 tonnes.
  • Plastics Volume: 3,190 tonnes.
  • EBITDA per Tonne (Lead): INR 19,321 per tonne.
  • EBITDA per Tonne (Aluminum): INR 19,414 per tonne.
  • EBITDA per Tonne (Plastics): INR 10,077 per tonne.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: INR 91.24 crores, up by 33% year-on-year.
  • EBITDA Margin: 10.05%.
  • PAT: INR 67.33 crores, increased by 29% year-on-year.
  • PAT Margin: 7.42%.
  • Value-Added Products Revenue: 47% of total revenue.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue for Q1 FY25 increased by 29% to INR908 crores.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 FY25 increased to INR91.24 crore, up by 33% year-on-year.
  • PAT showed a significant increase of 29% to INR67.33 crores year-on-year in Q1 FY25.
  • Gravita India Ltd (BOM:533282, Financial) is setting up a pilot project for lithium-ion recycling and its first Indian tire recycling plant at Mundra, expected to be operational in H1 FY26.
  • The company is advancing strategically to meet its short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals by FY27, FY34, and FY50, respectively, as outlined in its ESG roadmap.

Negative Points

  • Employee costs saw a material increase of close to 60% quarter-on-quarter due to additional incentives and annual increments.
  • Other income reduced materially on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis.
  • Closure of subsidiaries in Costa Rica and Jamaica, although non-operational, indicates a strategic exit from certain geographies.
  • The hedging mechanism for aluminum is not yet in place, leading to potential volatility in margins.
  • The company faces challenges in achieving more than 70-80% capacity utilization due to the non-linear flow of scrap material.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Gravita India Ltd (BOM:533282) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: What was the key driver behind the improvement in EBITDA per tonne for aluminum?
A: Sunil Kansal, CFO: The improvement in EBITDA per tonne for aluminum was partly due to higher metal prices this quarter. Additionally, we are working on a hedging mechanism for aluminum, similar to lead, which will stabilize margins in the future.

Q: Can you clarify the reasons behind closing subsidiaries in Jamaica and Costa Rica?
A: Sunil Kansal, CFO: These subsidiaries were part of our PET recycling business, which we exited due to scrap shortages during COVID. We are now planning to set up a PET recycling facility in India.

Q: What are the expected margins for the new lithium-ion battery recycling business?
A: Yogesh Malhotra, CEO: The lithium-ion battery recycling business is expected to be profitable from day one. We are setting up a pilot project to understand the technology and material flow better.

Q: What is the expected timeline for the aluminum hedging instrument to be available?
A: Yogesh Malhotra, CEO: We expect the aluminum hedging instrument to be available in Q2 FY25.

Q: What are the volume growth expectations for FY25?
A: Yogesh Malhotra, CEO: We are targeting a volume growth of 25% on a two-year basis, with this year expected to be better than FY24.

Q: What is the sustainable EBITDA per tonne for aluminum and lead?
A: Sunil Kansal, CFO: The sustainable EBITDA per tonne for aluminum is around INR 14,000 to INR 16,000, while for lead, it has improved to INR 18,000 to INR 19,000.

Q: What is the expected CapEx for FY25?
A: Sunil Kansal, CFO: The estimated CapEx for FY25 is approximately INR 180 crores, with INR 140 crores for existing verticals and INR 40 crores for new verticals.

Q: What is the current net debt level and working capital days?
A: Sunil Kansal, CFO: The net debt level is around INR 470 crores, and working capital days have come down to around 80 days from 85 days in the previous quarter.

Q: What is the expected tax rate for the year?
A: Yogesh Malhotra, CEO: The expected tax rate for the year is around 10% to 11%, considering certain exemptions in India and overseas.

Q: What is the progress on the rubber recycling plant?
A: Yogesh Malhotra, CEO: The rubber recycling plant in India is expected to be operational by FY26, with an initial capacity of 9,000 tonnes and a CapEx of approximately INR 30 crores.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.