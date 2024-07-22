Icade (CDMGF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Updates

Discover the financial performance and strategic moves of Icade (CDMGF) in the first half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Current Cash Flow: EUR169 million.
  • Cash Flow from Strategic Activities: EUR111 million.
  • NAV NTA: EUR62.6 per share, a decrease of around 7%.
  • LTV Ratio: 35.9% at the end of June 2024.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 11.4 times.
  • Gross Rental Income: EUR188 million, up 4.1% on a like-for-like basis.
  • Gross Asset Value of Portfolio: EUR6.6 billion, a 3.8% decline on a like-for-like basis.
  • EPRA Net Initial Yield: 5.2%.
  • Economic Revenues from Property Development: EUR583 million.
  • Orders in Property Development: 2,110 orders, down by 1% in volume terms and 8% in value.
  • Net Current Cash Flow from Property Investment Division: Increased by EUR35 million compared to H1 2023.
  • Net Current Cash Flow from Property Development Business: Decreased by EUR34.5 million compared to H1 2023.
  • EPRA NAV per Share: EUR62.6, declining roughly by 7%.
  • Cost of Debt: Improved to 1.52% compared with 1.60% at December 31, 2023.
  • Liquidity Position: EUR2.4 billion.
  • Disposal of Healthcare Business: No new milestone reached, but strategy remains the same.
  • Guidance for 2024: Total net current cash flow between EUR3.55 and EUR3.70 per share.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Icade (CDMGF, Financial) posted a solid net current cash flow of EUR169 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Gross rental income for the property investment business increased by 4.1% on a like-for-like basis, driven by indexation.
  • The company maintained a strong liquidity position of EUR2.4 billion, covering debt maturities until mid-2028.
  • Icade (CDMGF) demonstrated resilience in the investment division with revenue growth supported by well-positioned office and light industrial segments.
  • The company successfully signed agreements to sell two core assets in Marseille for approximately EUR45 million, demonstrating its ability to sell well-positioned assets in line with appraisal values.

Negative Points

  • The property development division faced a challenging environment, with a 1% decrease in order volume and an 8% decrease in order value.
  • Net debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 11.4 times at the end of June 2024, impacted by one-off impairment charges.
  • The LTV ratio rose to 35.9% from 33.5% at the end of 2023, reflecting the absence of asset disposals in the first half of the year.
  • The NAV NTA decreased by around 7% to EUR62.6 per share due to a contained fall in asset valuation.
  • The property development division recorded significant impairment losses totaling EUR85 million before tax, impacting net current cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Regarding offices, would it be possible to share the reduction rate captured in H1 for well-positioned assets? And in terms of disposals, what proportion of non-core offices do you intend to sell to Icade Promotion? Finally, could you give us more color on the progress of discussions about the next steps of the healthcare disposals?
A: The reversion for well-positioned assets was in line with ERV, with incentives matching market practices. No specific target for disposals to Icade Promotion; it depends on the project. For healthcare disposals, the strategy remains unchanged, with ongoing discussions and some concrete steps taken to facilitate new investor entry.

Q: Could you share the like-for-like growth of Icade values in H1?
A: We don't disclose like-for-like growth in Icade values, but we estimate an average decrease of around 2% versus IHE and Praemia healthcare.

Q: You mentioned a stabilization in the property development business for H2. Could you clarify what that means?
A: The significant impairment losses in H1 were one-off impacts. We do not expect further deterioration in net current cash flow in H2, leading to a mechanical increase in the margin rate by year-end.

Q: You had a lot of tenants exercising their lease break options this year. Do you expect similar levels of departures in 2025?
A: Most break options and expiries concern H2 2024, with expected rent losses above EUR30 million. While there are challenges ahead in 2025, the major part of expiries was in 2024.

Q: On the project in Clichy, could you share some profitability numbers for repositioning these assets from office to residential?
A: We do not usually share specific figures, but the profitability for Icade Promotion on this operation is in line with market practices.

Q: If we annualize the H1 net current cash flow, it seems to be running slightly ahead of guidance. Is there a chance of a beat at full year?
A: We were cautious in defining the guidance due to the uncertain context. Positive results in H1 helped offset significant losses, and we now have stronger visibility for H2. However, we remain cautious given the global uncertainties.

Q: The land portfolio value was written down by 9% in H1. What kind of profit margin would you expect going forward?
A: The impairments were a result of an exhaustive portfolio review. If the current environment continues, we do not expect further deterioration in net current cash flow in H2, leading to an increase in the margin rate by year-end.

Q: Are you getting any signals from the new government in France on subsidies to help housebuilders?
A: It's too early to have signals or a proper view of what to expect. The political agenda in France is still uncertain, and we remain cautious.

Q: Can you provide more color on the occupancy rate in well-positioned offices and light industrial segments?
A: The occupancy rate remains above 90% for these segments. However, it will be impacted by the departure of the Olympic Committee from the Pulse building.

Q: How do you see the next evolution in terms of asset valuation for H2?
A: The main part of the adjustment is behind us, with a significant slowdown in value adjustments in H1. However, we remain cautious as some value adjustments are still possible in H2.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.