Q2 2024 Metals Acquisition Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Metals Acquisitions Limited second-quarter 2024 results conference call and webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mick McMullen, CEO of Metals Acquisitions Limited. Please go ahead.



Michael McMullen - Metals Acquisition Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for joining us evening in North America and morning in Australia. This is the Metals Acquisitions Q2 quarterly presentation. And we'll just go through to the slide with the list of speakers today, if we can to -- run through who we speaking.



So I'm obviously Mick McMullen. I'm the CEO. I'll run through the highlights. MornÃ© Engelbrecht, our CFO, is on and he'll go through the more financial metrics; and then Rob Walker, our general manager of the CSA Copper Mine is on, who can give a bit of color in terms of how the quarterly went about and