Release Date: July 22, 2024

Positive Points

Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEF, Financial) reported a strong Q2 2024 with solid execution from teams and assets.

The company completed the Angolan farm-down and announced the divestment from Area Four in Mozambique, reinforcing its financial position.

Upstream Opex was lower than expected, with production costs expected to be below $3 per barrel.

Strong contribution from industrial and midstream sectors, particularly in refining and trading.

Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEF) has unprecedented financial muscle to deliver long-term growth from high-return projects.

Negative Points

CapEx guidance of EUR1 billion is challenging to meet, with uncertainties around Namibia and Mozambique divestments.

The pace of decarbonization through renewables has been slower than expected, leading to a suspension of short-term guidance.

Refining margins have been impacted by lower demand and additional refinery capacities coming online.

Solar investment has slowed due to permitting challenges and lower-than-expected returns.

The company faces uncertainties in the timing and execution of the Namibia exploration campaign and potential farm-down.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on your CapEx guidance and the sustainability of lower upstream OpEx?

A: Yes, it's challenging to meet our CapEx guidance. We are comfortable with our current guidance due to contingent payments. For upstream OpEx, we maintain production costs around $3 per barrel, excluding Coral South, which should reduce costs by $0.5 per barrel.

Q: What is driving the improvement in OCF and EBITDA guidance, and can you elaborate on the Namibia farm-down strategy?

A: Strong contributions from industrial and midstream sectors, along with solid performance in Brazil, are driving improvements. For Namibia, we aim to de-risk the project and seek a partner keen on quick development and CapEx funding.

Q: Can you provide details on the upcoming exploration and appraisal campaign and the reassessment of decarbonization targets?

A: We have selected the location for the first well in the Mopane complex. On decarbonization, we plan to retain a large stake in Namibia, which affects our targets. We will reassess our 2030 targets but remain committed to net zero by 2050.

Q: What are your expectations for the refining market and current refining margins?

A: Refining margins are influenced by supply and demand dynamics. We expect margins to be slightly above $6 per barrel, with no significant maintenance planned for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you discuss the outlook for renewables and the economics of your biofuels project?

A: We expect power prices to recover in Q3 and Q4. The biofuels project is progressing well, with expected returns above our 12% hurdle rate.

Q: What are the updates on São Tomé exploration and the strong performance of non-fuel businesses?

A: We plan to drill in São Tomé by late 2025. Non-fuel businesses are performing well, with 60% of transactions including non-fuel items and strong growth in electric mobility.

Q: Can you clarify the Namibia farm-down proceeds and the low depreciation charge in downstream?

A: The main contribution from our partner will be development CapEx, with some past costs potentially included. The low depreciation charge is a return to normal levels after higher impairments in 2023.

Q: What are your plans for shareholder distributions and renewables investment?

A: We are executing a EUR350 million buyback program and maintaining stable dividend payments. We expect to start construction on several renewable projects by the end of this year, despite licensing delays in Iberia.

Q: Can you elaborate on the growth levels you envision and the Mozambique transaction structure?

A: We have more great projects than we can handle alone, leading to significant growth. The Mozambique transaction includes upfront and contingent payments based on project milestones.

Q: What are your expectations for the Tupi field decline rates and Bacalhau project developments?

A: Tupi field decline rates are below 5%, with ongoing investments. Bacalhau Phase 1 is progressing well, with first oil expected by mid-2025 and significant production improvements.

