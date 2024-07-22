Release Date: July 22, 2024

Positive Points

June was the second-best month in terms of disbursements in the last 15 months, indicating a positive trend.

The company is confident of achieving INR 2,500 crore disbursement in Q2 FY25.

Positive growth in disbursements across all states except Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The company is targeting a disbursement of INR 10,500 crores for the year, indicating strong growth expectations.

The company has implemented process changes and internal controls, which have now stabilized, allowing for a focus on business growth.

Negative Points

Disbursements were down by 6% in Q1 FY25 due to a slow start in April and May.

Gross NPAs increased by INR 39 crores in Q1 FY25, compared to an increase of INR 31 crores in Q1 FY24.

Higher borrowing costs in Q4 FY24 have carried over into Q1 FY25, impacting spreads.

Incremental IT expenses and increased CSR budget have led to higher overall expenses.

The company has not raised any funds from NHB in FY24 and Q1 FY25, which could have provided lower-cost funding.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Can Fin Homes Ltd (BOM:511196, Financial) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: How has the disbursal trend been in July, and is there any geographic concentration where collections have been weak?

A: Disbursements in July have been positive, similar to June. There is no specific geographic concentration of weak collections; the increase in NPLs is spread across all regions.

Q: What led to the sharp increase in cost of funds, and how do you see it trending for the rest of the year?

A: The increase in cost of funds was due to higher borrowing rates in Q4 of last year. We expect a slight improvement in Q2 due to repricing benefits and potential lower-cost funds from NHB.

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected growth and loan book target for March 2025?

A: We are targeting INR10,500 crore in disbursements for FY25, which should result in a net addition of around INR5,500 crore to the loan book, aiming for a total of approximately INR41,000 crore by March 2025.

Q: How much of your bank loans are linked to Repo and EBLR?

A: Approximately 40% of our bank loans are linked to Repo and EBLR.

Q: What measures are being taken to increase disbursements and improve loan book growth?

A: We have implemented a separate marketing team for direct sourcing, strengthened digital marketing efforts, and introduced a zonal office structure to enhance disbursement capabilities and sanctioning authority.

Q: What is the company's strategy for growing its loan book, particularly in the salaried segment?

A: We aim for a 15% growth in the salaried segment, which constitutes around 73% of our book. We are also focusing on increasing business in the self-employed segment.

Q: Can you explain the difference between CLSS and the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)?

A: CLSS provides interest subsidies to end consumers, while AHF offers lower-cost funds to lending institutions for onward lending to affordable housing segments. Both aim to spur demand and provide funding for affordable housing.

Q: What is the current status of the restructured book, and do you expect any further slippages?

A: The restructured book has come down to approximately INR580 crore, with around 18% classified as NPL. We do not expect significant further slippages.

Q: What is the guidance for cost-to-income ratio for FY25?

A: We are targeting an 18% cost-to-income ratio, depending on the timing of our second phase of IT upgradation. If delayed, it could be around 16%-17%.

Q: What are the expected steady-state spreads and margins for FY25?

A: We continue to hold a spread guidance of 2.5% plus and a margin of 3.5% for FY25.

