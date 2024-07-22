Anglo American PLC (AAUKF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Resilient Performance Amid Market Challenges

Despite a 19% revenue drop, Anglo American PLC (AAUKF) maintains strong EBITDA and declares an interim dividend.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: ZAR52 billion, a 19% drop compared to the previous period.
  • EBITDA: ZAR12 billion.
  • Mining Margin: 28%.
  • Headline Earnings: ZAR6.5 billion.
  • Net Cash: ZAR15 billion, including customer prepayments.
  • Interim Dividend: ZAR2.6 billion or ZAR9.75 per share.
  • PGM Production: 1.76 million PGM ounces.
  • Cost Savings: ZAR4.7 billion in the first half of the year.
  • Cash Operating Unit Cost: ZAR18,280 per PGM ounce.
  • Capital Expenditure: ZAR8.5 billion in H1.
  • Sales Volumes: Increased by 9% to 1.97 million ounces.
  • Refined PGM Production: Increased by 5% to 1.78 million ounces.
  • All-in Sustaining Cost: $957 per 3E ounce sold, down from $1,185 in H1 2023.
  • Cost of Sales: Decreased by 24% to ZAR41 billion.
  • Operational and Overhead Cost Savings: ZAR2.9 billion in H1.
  • Capital Expenditure Guidance: Up to ZAR19.5 billion for 2024.
  • Liquidity Headroom: ZAR37 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Anglo American PLC (AAUKF, Financial) achieved a resilient performance with an EBITDA of ZAR12 billion and a mining margin of 28%, despite challenging market conditions.
  • The company implemented a ZAR5 billion cost-saving program for 2024, achieving ZAR2.9 billion in operational and overhead cost savings in H1.
  • Refined PGM production increased by 5% to 1.78 million ounces, and sales volumes rose by 9% to 1.97 million ounces due to inventory drawdown.
  • The company maintained a strong balance sheet with net cash of ZAR15 billion, including customer prepayments, and declared an interim dividend of ZAR2.6 billion.
  • Anglo American PLC (AAUKF) is progressing well with its demerger process, aiming to become a standalone entity with a strong platform for future growth.

Negative Points

  • Total PGM production was down 5% compared to the prior period, indicating operational challenges.
  • The company faced significant cost pressures and geopolitical tensions, requiring decisive actions to maintain sustainability.
  • The tragic loss of two colleagues at the Amandelbult's Dishaba mine in June highlighted ongoing safety challenges.
  • Revenue dropped by 19% to ZAR52 billion due to a 24% decrease in the PGM basket price, partially offset by increased sales volumes.
  • The company had to implement a difficult organizational restructure, impacting both employees and contracting companies, to improve productivity and sustainability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What aspects of your business are reliant on Anglo American that you need to factor into your strategic imperatives as you break away?
A: We have commenced the demerger process with two workstreams: one focused on the demerger itself and the other on the standalone separation. We are identifying areas where Anglo American provides services, such as IT and supply chain, and will put arrangements in place to continue these services temporarily while we transition. We aim to complete this process by 2025.

Q: How sure are you that you are investing sufficiently into sustainability, given some operational challenges?
A: We have continued to invest in downstream processing and mining activities. For example, at Mogalakwena, we have optimized the open pit to reduce waste and improve cash flow. The Der Brochen project is progressing to replace infrastructure closures at Lebowa, ensuring meaningful production by 2025.

Q: Will the dividend policy remain as is with a 40% payout post-demerger?
A: We will maintain our balanced and disciplined capital allocation framework. The dividend is a key differentiator for us, and we will continue to assess it at each reporting period. The intention is to maintain a strong balance sheet and ensure appropriate returns to shareholders.

Q: What are the potential impacts of the revised stripping regime and mine plan at Mogalakwena?
A: The revised plan allows us to reduce waste removal by approximately 100 million tonnes over the next five years, improving cash flow and operational efficiency. While there will be a step-up in waste removal this year and next, the long-term impact will be a more optimized and efficient operation.

Q: How will the demerger impact your medium and long-term strategy?
A: As a standalone entity, our strategy will focus on operational excellence and extracting maximum value from our existing assets. We will continue to invest in our PGM business in a disciplined way, balancing investment with returns to shareholders.

Q: What are the expected costs of a secondary listing in London to mitigate flowback?
A: The costs of a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange are relatively insignificant, given our existing governance structures and processes. The primary listing will remain in Johannesburg, and we will work to articulate the investment case for Anglo American Platinum to attract new shareholders.

Q: Can you provide more details on the increase in trading revenue?
A: The increase in trading revenue is primarily due to prices trading in a narrow range, allowing us to do greater volumes within our value-at-risk limits. This flexibility has driven the increase in trading volumes.

Q: What is the current status of your work-in-progress and finished goods inventory?
A: We have worked down our work-in-progress inventory from the Polokwane smelter rebuild and expect it to be at normalized levels by the end of the year, excluding converter slag material. Finished goods inventory is currently at a normalized level.

Q: Will there be a name change as part of the demerger process?
A: Our current focus is on ensuring a successful demerger and separation. Any potential name change will be considered in due course, but it is not a priority at this stage.

Q: How do you think about acquiring or selling assets once you have exited the parent company?
A: Our focus is on driving operational excellence from our existing assets and realizing their full potential. We are committed to PGMs and have no intention of diversifying into other metals at this stage.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.