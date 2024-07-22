JK Cement Ltd (BOM:532644) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Year-on-Year Growth Amid Quarterly Declines

Despite quarterly setbacks, JK Cement Ltd (BOM:532644) shows robust year-on-year performance and strategic expansions.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: INR2,555 crore, down 11% from the previous quarter (INR2,856 crore), up 1% year-on-year (INR2,541 crore).
  • EBITDA: INR479 crore, down 13% from the previous quarter (INR548 crore), up 19% year-on-year (INR402 crore).
  • EBITDA Margin: 18.7%, compared to 19.2% in the previous quarter and 15.8% year-on-year.
  • Profit Before Tax: INR292 crore, down 19% from the previous quarter (INR358 crore), up 51% year-on-year (INR194 crore).
  • Profit After Tax: INR203 crore, down 14% from the previous quarter (INR236 crore), up 60% year-on-year (INR126 crore).
  • EPS: INR26.2, compared to INR30.5 in the previous quarter and INR16.3 year-on-year.
  • Grey Cement Volumes: Grew by about 6% year-on-year.
  • Capacity Utilization: Central India expansion achieved 93% capacity utilization.
  • New Commissioning: 2 million tons greenfield grinding unit at Prayagraj completed in 10 months.
  • Gross Debt: INR4,515 crore.
  • Net Debt: INR2,830 crore.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 1.36 as of June 30.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Grey Cement volumes grew by about 6% year on year.
  • Central India expansion achieved 93% capacity utilization.
  • Commissioned a 2 million tons greenfield grinding unit at Prayagraj in record time of 10 months.
  • Profit after tax increased by 60% year on year.
  • Net debt to EBITDA ratio is at a manageable 1.36 as of June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

  • Net sales for the quarter dropped by 11% compared to the previous quarter.
  • EBITDA decreased by 13% quarter on quarter.
  • Profit before tax fell by 19% quarter on quarter.
  • Profit after tax declined by 14% quarter on quarter.
  • Pricing pressures are expected to continue into the second quarter, with a potential 1.5% drop in prices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your other expenses as well as your raw material cost have dropped significantly this quarter. Could you help understand the reasons for this drop?
A: The other expenses are lower due to timing differences, such as annual adjustments and branding expenses that will be incurred in the upcoming quarters. Additionally, raw material costs were impacted by lower volumes and an extraordinary item in the previous quarter.

Q: Could you explain the priorities for your expansion plans as laid out in the annual report?
A: We have not finalized the exact order of expansions, but likely Jaisalmer will be first, followed by Karnataka, Panna, and Orissa. Land is already in place for most of these locations.

Q: How far are we from placing the order for the Jaisalmer expansion?
A: We expect to place the order by the end of next year, ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is in place to coincide with our plant commissioning.

Q: The white cement segment has seen a decline in volumes. Are we growing slower than the market?
A: The decline is mainly due to lower putty realizations and aggressive pricing by competitors like Asian Paints. We are working on strategies to grow in line with the market.

Q: Could you provide an update on the cost savings target of INR150 to INR200 per ton by FY25-26?
A: We are on track to achieve these savings, primarily through logistics, power, and fuel cost reductions. We expect to see about INR70 to INR75 per ton in savings by the end of FY25.

Q: What is the reason for the gap between the cash tax rate and the effective tax rate?
A: We are still in the old tax regime, and our cash tax rate is about 17%. The gap is due to tax-exempt income and incentives.

Q: Can you provide an update on the Toshali mining lease?
A: We are in dialogue with the new government and expect to finalize a long-term arrangement for limestone by September 2025.

Q: What is the current pricing trend in the North market, and how do you see it going forward?
A: Prices are under pressure and are expected to be lower in the second quarter compared to the first. However, we anticipate a demand increase and price correction by October.

Q: Could you explain the impact of the recent price decline on your margins?
A: The price decline is partially offset by reduced fuel costs, which helps maintain our margins.

Q: What are your plans for green power, and what cost savings do you expect?
A: We aim to achieve 75% green power by FY28, with a cost saving of approximately INR3 per unit.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.