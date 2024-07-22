Supreme Industries Ltd (BOM:509930) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth Amid Market Challenges

Supreme Industries Ltd (BOM:509930) reports robust volume and profit growth despite facing competitive pressures and volatile market conditions.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Product Turnover: INR2,612 crores (Q1 FY25) vs. INR2,340 crores (Q1 FY24), 12% growth.
  • Volume Sold: 173,835 tonnes (Q1 FY25) vs. 148,544 tonnes (Q1 FY24), 17% growth.
  • Total Consolidated Income: INR2,658 crores (Q1 FY25) vs. INR2,386 crores (Q1 FY24), 12% growth.
  • Operating Profit: INR425 crores (Q1 FY25) vs. INR343 crores (Q1 FY24), 24% growth.
  • Profit Before Tax: INR357 crores (Q1 FY25) vs. INR283 crores (Q1 FY24), 26% growth.
  • Profit After Tax: INR273 crores (Q1 FY25) vs. INR216 crores (Q1 FY24), 27% growth.
  • Plastic Piping System Business: 20% volume growth, 14% value growth (Q1 FY25 vs. Q1 FY24).
  • Packaging Product Segment: 8% volume growth, 14% value growth (Q1 FY25 vs. Q1 FY24).
  • Industrial Products Segment: 12% volume growth, 3% value growth (Q1 FY25 vs. Q1 FY24).
  • Consumer Product Segment: 7% growth in both volume and value (Q1 FY25 vs. Q1 FY24).
  • Cash Surplus: INR1,245 crores (June 30, 2024) vs. INR1,178 crores (March 31, 2024).
  • Value-Added Product Turnover: INR925 crores (Q1 FY25) vs. INR750 crores (Q1 FY24).
  • Showrooms: 319 (June 30, 2024) vs. 308 (March 31, 2024).
  • CapEx Commitments: INR1,500 crores, funded from internal accruals.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Supreme Industries Ltd (BOM:509930, Financial) achieved a 17% volume growth and a 12% net product turnover growth in Q1 FY25 compared to the previous year.
  • The company reported a 24% increase in operating profit and a 27% increase in profit after tax year-over-year.
  • The plastic piping system business grew by 20% in volume and 14% in value terms.
  • The company has a total cash surplus of INR1,245 crores as of June 30, 2024.
  • Various capacity expansion programs are progressing smoothly, with new greenfield projects and additional land acquisitions in multiple locations.

Negative Points

  • June was a weak month for growth, impacting the overall quarterly performance.
  • There was a spike in PVC Resin prices by around INR13 per kilo, which affected margins.
  • The EBIT margins for the packaging segment have been volatile over the last five quarters.
  • The company faces competitive pressure, with some competitors accusing Supreme Industries Ltd of aggressively cutting prices.
  • Inventory levels at the distributor level are low, which may impact restocking and volume growth in the short term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Did you have any inventory gain or loss in the current quarter? Why was June a bad month for growth?
A: June saw a significant increase in PVC resin prices by around INR 13 per kilo, leading to cautious purchasing behavior from customers. This impacted volume growth, which was robust in the first two months but slowed in June.

Q: Given the weak performance in June and July, do you still expect to achieve 25% volume growth for the full year?
A: Yes, we maintain our guidance of 25% volume growth for the plastic piping division and 20% overall for the company.

Q: Are there any changes to your 15.5% margin guidance?
A: No, we are maintaining our margin guidance at 15.5%.

Q: What is the outlook for the packaging segment, given its volatile EBIT margins?
A: The volatility is due to product mix and demand fluctuations. However, we are seeing positive results from our strategy to focus on fabricated products and expand our geographical reach.

Q: Can you provide more details on your CapEx plans for fiscal 2025?
A: We have committed around INR 1,500 crores for CapEx, which will be funded from internal accruals. This includes capacity expansions and new greenfield projects.

Q: How is the company performing in the Nal se Jal project?
A: The revenue contribution from Nal se Jal was less than 2% for Q1. We expect more significant contributions once new funds are allocated.

Q: What is the status of your greenfield projects and capacity expansions?
A: Various greenfield projects are progressing well. We expect to reach an installed capacity of 835,000 tonnes per annum for the piping system division by the end of fiscal year 2025.

Q: How are you addressing competitive pressures in the market?
A: We are focusing on value-added products and expanding our product range. Our strategy includes aggressive pricing to capture market share while maintaining our margin guidance.

Q: What are your expectations for the CPVC pipe segment?
A: CPVC pipe volumes grew by more than 40% in the current quarter. We expect this segment to continue performing well.

Q: How do you see the industry evolving, and what are your growth drivers?
A: We expect the industry to grow by 10-15%. Our growth drivers include increased demand from housing, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors, supported by our capacity expansions and new product launches.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.