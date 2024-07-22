Release Date: July 22, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue increased to INR567.6 crores in Q1 FY25 from INR113.1 crores in Q1 FY24, marking a fourfold growth.

EBITDA rose to INR135.9 crores from INR27.9 crores in the same quarter last year, with margins expanding to 23.9% from 7%.

Profit after tax surged to INR92.6 crores compared to INR1 crore in Q1 FY24.

Gross margin improved significantly to 15.3% from 2.9% in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter.

The company's long-term credit rating was upgraded to A+ stable by India Rating and Research.

Negative Points

Concerns about the sustainability of current margin levels due to potential fluctuations in raw material prices.

Competitive intensity in the market is increasing, which could impact future profitability.

Uncertainty regarding the timely completion of large pilot projects and their impact on future financials.

Potential risks associated with the company's reliance on government tenders and contracts.

Challenges in maintaining high growth rates in the face of market saturation and new entrants.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the company's financial performance for Q1 FY25?

A: During Q1 FY25, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd reported a revenue of INR567.6 crores, a significant increase from INR113.1 crores in the same quarter last year. EBITDA stood at INR135.9 crores, up from INR27.9 crores in Q1 FY24, with EBITDA margins improving to 23.9% from 7%. Profit after tax was INR92.6 crores compared to INR1 crore in Q1 FY24. The company's long-term credit rating was upgraded to A+ stable.

Q: What factors contributed to the expansion in EBITDA margins?

A: The expansion in EBITDA margins to 23.9% was driven by economies of scale, higher execution of orders, and benefits from declining raw material prices.

Q: How is the company addressing competitive intensity in the market?

A: The company is maintaining a high level of confidence in its order and employer markets despite competitive intensity. They are focusing on brand harmonization and market warehouse clubs to offset any negative impacts.

Q: What are the company's plans for future growth and order inflow?

A: Shakti Pumps is targeting global expansion and expects modest growth in their Russian JV. They are also focusing on maintaining a minimum growth rate and leveraging their strong balance sheet to complete their order book timely.

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's strategy for cost reduction and margin improvement?

A: The company is negotiating with suppliers to reduce costs and improve margins. They are confident in their supply chain and are planning to implement advanced planning and cost reduction strategies to maintain low-teen percent margins.

Q: What is the company's outlook on the solar pump market?

A: Shakti Pumps is optimistic about the solar pump market, with significant capacity expansion and a focus on leveraging their technological improvements to capture market share.

Q: How is the company managing its receivables and cash flow?

A: The company is actively managing its receivables, which stood at INR800 crores as of June. They are also focusing on generating free cash flow and optimizing their working capital.

Q: What are the company's plans for capacity expansion and capital expenditure?

A: Shakti Pumps is planning to expand its capacity and has a robust capital expenditure plan to support future growth. They are focusing on enhancing their production capabilities to meet increasing demand.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges in the raw material market?

A: The company is negotiating with suppliers to secure favorable terms for raw materials like stainless steel, copper, and solar panels. They are also focusing on improving their procurement strategies to mitigate the impact of raw material price fluctuations.

Q: What is the company's strategy for maintaining its market position and growth momentum?

A: Shakti Pumps is focusing on strategic initiatives like brand harmonization, market warehouse clubs, and leveraging technological improvements to maintain its market position and growth momentum. They are also targeting global expansion and optimizing their supply chain to support future growth.

