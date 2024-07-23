Polaris Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.21 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $1.96 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Decline Amidst Market Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,961 million, fell short of estimates of $2,179.89 million, down 12% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.21, down 48% compared to last year.
  • Net Income: $68.7 million, decreased 49% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 21.6%, down 117 basis points from the previous year.
  • Operating Expenses: $329.8 million, remained flat year-over-year.
  • Retail Sales: Powersports retail sales down 8% year-over-year, with ORV retail sales down 4%.
  • Guidance: Full-year 2024 sales and adjusted earnings guidance lowered due to economic challenges and strategic adjustments.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Polaris Inc (PII, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, revealing a challenging period for the company. Polaris Inc, a leading manufacturer of off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and marine products, reported a significant decline in both revenue and earnings compared to the same period last year.

Performance Overview

Polaris Inc reported second-quarter sales of $1,961 million, a 12% decrease from the previous year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $2,179.89 million. The company's reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.21, down 48% from last year, and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.38, down 43%, both missing the analyst estimate of $2.23.

1815696218991521792.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 YOY % Change
Sales $1,961.2 million (12)%
Gross Profit Margin 21.6% -117 bps
Net Income $68.7 million (49)%
Diluted EPS $1.21 (48)%

Segment Performance

Polaris Inc's performance across its segments showed notable declines:

  • Off-Road Vehicles (ORV): Sales decreased by 6% to $1,533.8 million, with a gross profit margin of 21.0%, down 140 basis points.
  • On-Road Vehicles: Sales fell by 19% to $293.3 million, with a gross profit margin of 20.8%, down 180 basis points.
  • Marine: Sales plummeted by 40% to $134.1 million, with a gross profit margin of 20.3%, down 542 basis points.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

The primary factors affecting second-quarter sales were lower volume and net pricing driven by higher promotional spending, partially offset by a positive product mix. Powersports retail sales for the quarter were down 8% year-over-year, driven by declines in motorcycles and marine segments, while ORV retail sales were down 4%.

"The second quarter proved challenging as our industry continued to contend with elevated interest rates, inflation, and an increasingly cautious dealer and consumer. As we position our business to navigate this economic cycle, our team is focused on making progress against key priorities, including manufacturing efficiency improvements and our pipeline of industry-leading innovation." - Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Inc.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

Despite the challenges, Polaris Inc maintained its focus on operational improvements and innovation. However, the company has lowered its full-year 2024 sales and adjusted earnings guidance, reflecting the decision to cut shipments and expectations of ongoing industry challenges.

Polaris Inc's updated 2024 sales outlook is now projected to be down 17% to 20% compared to the previous year, with adjusted diluted EPS expected to decline by 56% to 62%.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Polaris Inc for further details.

