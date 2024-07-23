UPS Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $21.8B, EPS at $1.65, Both Miss Analyst Estimates

UPS Reports Lower Revenue and Earnings Amidst Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $21.8 billion, fell short of analyst estimates of $22.18 billion, and down 1.1% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.65, below analyst estimates of $1.98, and a significant decrease from $2.54 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Profit: $1.9 billion, a 30.1% decline compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Operating Margin: 8.9%, with an adjusted operating margin of 9.5%.
  • U.S. Domestic Segment Revenue: $14.1 billion, a 1.9% decrease driven by a 2.6% drop in revenue per piece.
  • International Segment Revenue: $4.37 billion, a 1.0% decrease primarily due to a 2.9% decline in average daily volume.
  • Supply Chain Solutions Revenue: $3.33 billion, up 2.6% year-over-year, driven by growth in logistics, including healthcare.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, United Parcel Service Inc (UPS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Performance Overview

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS, Financial) reported consolidated revenues of $21.8 billion for Q2 2024, a 1.1% decrease from the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $22.18 billion. The company's consolidated operating profit was $1.9 billion, down 30.1% compared to Q2 2023. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.65, with an adjusted EPS of $1.79, both significantly below the analyst estimate of $1.98 and last year's EPS of $2.54.

1815696181746102272.png

Segment Analysis

In the U.S. Domestic segment, revenue decreased by 1.9% to $14.1 billion, driven by a 2.6% decrease in revenue per piece due to changes in product mix. The operating profit for this segment was $989 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 7.1%.

The International segment saw a revenue decline of 1.0% to $4.37 billion, primarily due to a 2.9% decrease in average daily volume. The operating profit for this segment was $718 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 18.9%.

The Supply Chain Solutions segment experienced a revenue increase of 2.6% to $3.33 billion, driven by growth in logistics, including healthcare. The operating profit for this segment was $237 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 7.3%.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, UPS restarted its share repurchase program, targeting $1 billion annually. The company also updated its full-year 2024 financial guidance, expecting consolidated revenue of approximately $93.0 billion and an adjusted operating margin of around 9.4%.

"I want to thank all UPSers for their hard work and efforts in the second quarter," said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. "This quarter was a significant turning point for our company as we returned to volume growth in the U.S., the first time in nine quarters. As expected, our operating profit declined in the first half of 2024 from what we reported last year. Going forward we expect to return to operating profit growth."

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $21.8B $22.1B
Operating Profit $1.9B $2.7B
Diluted EPS $1.65 $2.54
Adjusted EPS $1.79 $2.54

Analysis

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS, Financial) faced several challenges in Q2 2024, including a decrease in revenue per piece and average daily volume. However, the company managed to achieve growth in its Supply Chain Solutions segment, particularly in logistics and healthcare. The restart of the share repurchase program and updated financial guidance indicate a strategic focus on long-term growth and shareholder value.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Parcel Service Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.