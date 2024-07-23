Banc of California Inc (BANC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $259.3M Beats Expectations

Financial Performance Overview

37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Earnings: $20.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, consistent with the previous quarter's $20.9 million.
  • Revenue: $259.3 million, above the analyst estimate of $240.12 million.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased marginally to $229.5 million from $229.1 million in the previous quarter, driven by lower interest expense on liabilities.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $11.0 million, up from $10.0 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher net charge-offs and qualitative reserves.
  • Total Deposits: Decreased by $88 million to $28.8 billion, with a notable increase of $610 million in brokered time deposits.
  • Nonperforming Assets: Reduced to $130.4 million, or 0.37% of total assets, from $158.3 million in the previous quarter.
  • Capital Ratios: Strong with total risk-based capital at 16.57% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51%.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Banc of California Inc (BANC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.19 per share. The reported revenue was $259.3 million, beating the estimated $240.12 million.

Banc of California Inc is a financial holding company offering a range of banking and financial services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. The company focuses on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, with loans often secured by California commercial and residential real estate.

1815696505307295744.png

Performance and Challenges

Despite the challenging rate environment, Banc of California Inc managed to expand its net interest margin and grow average noninterest-bearing deposits. However, the company faced higher net charge-offs and increased qualitative reserves for office loans, which impacted its overall performance.

Financial Achievements

During the second quarter, Banc of California Inc successfully closed the sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans, generating net proceeds of $1.91 billion. This transaction is expected to increase the company's CET 1 capital ratio by more than 30 basis points, which will be used primarily to pay down higher-cost brokered deposits and borrowings.

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “During the second quarter, we continued to make solid progress executing on our plan, strengthening our franchise, and improving our core earnings power. We further reduced our cost of funds, expanded the net interest margin, and grew average noninterest-bearing deposits in a rate environment that has remained challenging.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Interest Income $462.6 million $478.7 million $539.9 million
Total Interest Expense $233.1 million $249.6 million $353.8 million
Net Interest Income $229.5 million $229.1 million $186.1 million
Net Earnings (Loss) $30.3 million $30.9 million $(197.4) million
Net Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $20.4 million $20.9 million $(207.4) million

Balance Sheet Highlights

Metric June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents $2.7 billion $3.1 billion $6.7 billion
Total Assets $35.2 billion $36.1 billion $38.3 billion
Total Deposits $28.8 billion $28.9 billion $27.9 billion
Total Stockholders' Equity $3.4 billion $3.4 billion $2.5 billion

Analysis

Banc of California Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights both achievements and challenges. The company's ability to expand its net interest margin and grow noninterest-bearing deposits in a challenging rate environment is commendable. However, the higher net charge-offs and increased qualitative reserves for office loans indicate potential risks in its loan portfolio.

The sale of CIVIC loans and the resulting increase in CET 1 capital ratio are significant achievements that will help the company manage its capital and liquidity more effectively. However, the missed earnings estimates suggest that the company still faces challenges in achieving its financial targets.

Overall, Banc of California Inc's performance in Q2 2024 reflects a mix of progress and ongoing challenges. Investors will need to monitor the company's efforts to optimize its balance sheet and improve profitability in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Banc of California Inc for further details.

