Q1 2025 Patanjali Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Good morning, welcome and thank you for joining us today for Patanjali Foods Ltd.'s call to discuss the results of Q1 FY25. I am joined by the company's CFO, Mr. Kumar Rajesh, along with Mr. Priyendu Jha and Mr. Chintan Kotak from the IR team. The team from our investor relations advisor, the strategic growth advisors is also here.



We have uploaded the results collateral on the stock exchange as well as the company's website for your reference. Please note that the call we will be referring to on standalone financials.



I am pleased to share that we have begun this fiscal on a favorable note with strong growth and profitability metrics. During Q1 FY25, the