Avery Dennison (AVY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.18, Revenue of $2.24 Billion, Surpasses Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Higher Volume and Productivity Gains

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2,235.3 million, up 6.9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2,170.78 million.
  • Net Income: $176.8 million, a 76% increase from $100.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.18, a 76% increase from $1.24 in the prior year.
  • Operating Income: $261.8 million, up 58% from $165.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $142.5 million, compared to $134.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend raised to $0.88 per share, a 9% increase over the previous rate.
  • Capital Return: $177 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first half of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Avery Dennison Corp (AVY, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing preliminary, unaudited results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Avery Dennison, a global leader in pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels, also operates a specialty converting business producing RFID inlays and labels. The company generates a significant portion of its revenue from international operations.

1815703731589771264.png

Performance Overview

Avery Dennison Corp (AVY, Financial) reported net sales of $2,235.3 million for Q2 2024, a 6.9% increase from $2,090.5 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by higher volumes and productivity gains across both the Materials and Solutions Groups. The company’s net income for the quarter was $176.8 million, up 76% from $100.4 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.18, slightly below the analyst estimate of $2.25.

Segment Performance

The Materials Group reported net sales of $1,546.8 million, a 4.8% increase from the previous year, while the Solutions Group saw a 12.0% increase in net sales to $688.5 million. The operating income for the Materials Group was $223.4 million, with an operating margin of 14.4%. The Solutions Group reported an operating income of $64.1 million, with an operating margin of 9.3%.

Financial Achievements

During the first half of 2024, Avery Dennison returned $177 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company repurchased 0.2 million shares at an aggregate cost of $41 million. Additionally, the quarterly dividend was increased to $0.88 per share, representing a 9% increase over the previous rate. The company’s balance sheet remains strong, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.2x at the end of the second quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $2,235.3 million $2,090.5 million 6.9%
Net Income $176.8 million $100.4 million 76%
EPS $2.18 $1.24 76%
Adjusted EBITDA $367.4 million $307.8 million 16.4%

Income Statement Highlights

The company’s gross profit for Q2 2024 was $662.7 million, up from $553.4 million in Q2 2023. Marketing, general, and administrative expenses increased to $373.9 million from $319.6 million. The provision for income taxes was $61.6 million, resulting in a net income of $176.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Avery Dennison reported total assets of $8,298.2 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $208.8 million. The company’s total liabilities were $6,011.1 million, and shareholders' equity stood at $2,287.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $317.5 million, while net cash used in investing activities was $118.8 million.

Commentary and Outlook

“We delivered a strong second quarter, with significant earnings growth, driven by higher volume and productivity gains,” said Deon Stander, president and CEO. “Both our Materials and Solutions Groups delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth.”
“We have raised our full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share. We continue to remain confident that the consistent execution of our strategies will enable us to meet our long-term goals for superior value creation for all our stakeholders,” added Stander.

Analysis

Avery Dennison Corp (AVY, Financial) has demonstrated robust performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showing significant growth in both revenue and net income. The company’s strategic focus on productivity gains and volume growth has paid off, leading to improved financial metrics across the board. The increase in dividends and share repurchases reflects the company’s strong cash flow and commitment to returning value to shareholders. However, the company must continue to navigate challenges such as raw material costs and foreign currency fluctuations to sustain its growth trajectory.

For more detailed information on Avery Dennison Corp (AVY, Financial)'s financial performance, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avery Dennison Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.