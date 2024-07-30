Moody's Corporation Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.02, Revenue Hits $1.8 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Growth Outpace Projections

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.8 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing the estimated $1.724 billion, reflecting a 22% year-over-year increase.
  • Moody's Analytics Revenue: $802 million for Q2 2024, up 7% from the prior-year period.
  • Moody's Investors Service Revenue: $1.0 billion for Q2 2024, marking a significant 36% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $3.02 for Q2 2024, representing a 47% increase from the prior-year period.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Increased by 21%, enabling a raise in share repurchase guidance to $1.3 billion for the full year.
  • Full-Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance: Updated to a range of $11.00 to $11.40, reflecting strong performance and positive outlook.
On July 23, 2024, Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Moody's, a leading provider of credit ratings and financial analysis, reported significant growth across its key segments.

Company Overview

Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial), along with S&P Ratings, is a prominent provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The company's operations are divided into two main segments: Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA). MIS, which includes corporate, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings, represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half of its revenue. MA consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Performance Highlights

Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial) reported a 22% increase in revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $1.8 billion, compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by a 36% increase in MIS revenue and a 7% rise in MA revenue. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $3.02, a 47% increase from the previous year, while adjusted diluted EPS was $3.28, up 43%.

Financial Achievements

Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 YTD 2024
Total Revenue $1.8 billion (22%) $3.6 billion (22%)
MA Revenue $802 million (7%) $1.6 billion (8%)
MIS Revenue $1.0 billion (36%) $2.0 billion (35%)
Diluted EPS $3.02 (47%) $6.16 (29%)
Adjusted Diluted EPS $3.28 (43%) $6.65 (26%)

Key Metrics and Analysis

Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial) demonstrated strong operating leverage, with a 21% increase in operating cash flow, enabling the company to raise its share repurchase guidance to $1.3 billion. The company's updated full-year 2024 guidance projects diluted EPS between $9.95 and $10.35, and adjusted diluted EPS between $11.00 and $11.40.

"Moody's outstanding performance in the second quarter demonstrates the incredible operating leverage inherent in the business. The 22% growth in revenue is driving a 21% increase in operating cash flow, enabling us to raise share repurchase guidance to $1.3 billion. For the full year, we are raising our adjusted diluted EPS guidance and narrowing the range to $11.00 to $11.40." - Nomie Heuland, Chief Financial Officer

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial) reported robust financial health with significant revenue growth and improved profitability. The company's balance sheet remains strong, supported by increased operating cash flow and strategic investments in product development and innovation. The income statement highlights the company's ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and heightened issuance activity.

Conclusion

Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial) has delivered an impressive performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and demonstrating strong growth across its key segments. The company's strategic initiatives and robust financial health position it well for continued success in the capital markets industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Moody's Corporation for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.