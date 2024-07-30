Pentair PLC Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.11 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.1 Billion

Strong Performance in Pool Segment Drives Growth

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.1 billion, up 2% year-over-year, met estimates of $1.094 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.11, a 19% increase from the prior year period.
  • Operating Income: $248 million, up 19% compared to the second quarter of 2023, with a return on sales (ROS) of 22.6%, an increase of 330 basis points.
  • Free Cash Flow: $522 million, an increase of $90 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Dividend: Paid a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share, marking the 48th consecutive year of dividend increases.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 0.6 million shares for $50 million during the quarter.
  • Full Year Guidance: Updated 2024 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $3.81 and adjusted EPS to approximately $4.25.
Article's Main Image

Pentair PLC (PNR, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 23, 2024, reporting robust second-quarter results. Pentair, a global leader in the water treatment industry, operates in three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

1815706218942066688.png

Quarterly Performance Overview

Pentair reported second-quarter 2024 sales of $1.1 billion, a 2% increase compared to the same period last year. This aligns closely with the analyst revenue estimate of $1,094.88 million. The company's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) rose 19% to $1.11, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.08. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 18% to $1.22.

Segment Analysis

The pool segment was a standout performer, with sales up 17% year-over-year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures, core sales grew 18%. Reportable segment income for the pool segment rose 27% to $134 million, with a return on sales (ROS) of 34.1%, an increase of 270 basis points.

Conversely, the flow and water solutions segments faced challenges. Flow sales declined 4%, and water solutions sales dropped 8% compared to the same period last year. Despite these declines, both segments saw improvements in ROS, indicating better operational efficiency.

Financial Achievements

Operating income for the quarter was $248 million, a 19% increase from the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a ROS of 22.6%, up 330 basis points. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $271 million, up 16%, with an adjusted ROS of 24.7%, an increase of 310 basis points.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $539 million, a $93 million increase from the same period last year. Free cash flow for the quarter was $522 million, up $90 million year-over-year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,099.3 million $1,082.5 million
Gross Profit $437.9 million $399.5 million
Operating Income $248.0 million $208.5 million
Net Income $186.1 million $152.9 million
GAAP EPS $1.11 $0.93
Adjusted EPS $1.22 $1.03

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Pentair's total assets were $6.55 billion, with total liabilities of $3.12 billion and equity of $3.43 billion. The company maintained a strong cash position with $214.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $170.3 million at the end of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $431.8 million, compared to $340.1 million for the same period in 2023. Free cash flow for the first half of 2024 was $395.5 million, up from $309.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Commentary and Outlook

"We delivered a strong second quarter driven by continued execution across our balanced water portfolio. Our pool segment returned to sales growth and all three of our segments drove significant margin expansion due primarily to strong productivity in Transformation," said John L. Stauch, Pentair’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pentair updated its full-year 2024 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $3.81 and adjusted EPS to approximately $4.25. The company also introduced third-quarter 2024 GAAP EPS guidance of $0.99 to $1.01 and adjusted EPS guidance of $1.06 to $1.08.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pentair PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.