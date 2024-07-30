Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.82, Revenue of $130.8 Million

Quarterly Performance Overview

21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $29.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $29.6 million in Q1 2024 and $21.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.82 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.84 in Q1 2024 and $0.64 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $86.6 million for Q2 2024, relatively flat compared to Q1 2024.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $5.7 million for Q2 2024, down from $6.1 million in Q1 2024 and $8.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Loans and Leases: Increased by $122.5 million, or 8% annualized, compared to Q1 2024, driven by growth in various loan categories.
  • Total Deposits: Decreased by $28.8 million compared to Q1 2024, primarily due to a reduction in brokered certificates of deposit.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.2% for Q2 2024, compared to 58.1% in Q1 2024 and 62.7% in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The financial holding company, which offers a comprehensive range of banking, insurance, investment, and trust solutions, reported net income of $29.0 million, translating to earnings per diluted common share of $0.82. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.84 per share. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $130.8 million against the estimated $109.95 million.

1815711680328527872.png

Company Overview

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) is a financial holding company that provides a full suite of banking, insurance, investment, and trust services through its subsidiaries. The company offers various financial products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, real estate mortgage loans, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it provides telephone and internet-based banking through personal computers and mobile devices.

Performance and Challenges

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) reported a net income of $29.0 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $29.6 million in Q1 2024 but an increase from $21.1 million in Q2 2023. The earnings per diluted common share were $0.82, down from $0.84 in the previous quarter but up from $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The company faced challenges such as higher funding costs and a decrease in net interest margin to 4.18% from 4.26% in the linked quarter.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) achieved significant milestones. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and one of America's Greatest Workplaces. Additionally, the company saw an 8% annualized increase in total loan and lease balances, driven by growth in premium finance loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, and consumer indirect loans.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $86.6 million, relatively flat compared to the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million, down from $6.1 million in Q1 2024. Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, decreased by $1.6 million, primarily due to lower insurance income. Total non-interest expense increased by $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter, with the efficiency ratio rising to 59.2% from 58.1%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, total loan and lease balances increased by $122.5 million compared to March 31, 2024. Asset quality metrics remained stable, with improved delinquency trends and a decrease in criticized and classified loans. However, total deposit balances decreased by $28.8 million compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income ($ millions) 29.0 29.6 21.1
Earnings per Share ($) 0.82 0.84 0.64
Net Interest Margin (%) 4.18 4.26 4.54
Provision for Credit Losses ($ millions) 5.7 6.1 8.0
Efficiency Ratio (%) 59.2 58.1 62.7

Commentary

"We are pleased with our results for the quarter, in particular our loan growth and continued stable credit metrics. Additionally, we are very honored to be recognized by Newsweek for being awarded one of America's Best Regional Banks and one of America's Greatest Workplaces, one of only five banks being recognized for both awards," said Tyler Wilcox, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024, managing to grow its loan portfolio and maintain stable asset quality metrics despite facing higher funding costs and a decrease in net interest margin. The company's recognition by Newsweek underscores its commitment to excellence. However, the slight miss on EPS estimates and the decrease in total deposit balances highlight areas that require attention. Overall, the company's performance remains robust, with significant growth potential in its loan and lease portfolios.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) for further details.

