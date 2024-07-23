PulteGroup Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.83 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $4.4 Billion Misses Expectations

Home Sale Revenues and Earnings Per Share Surpass Analyst Projections

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $3.83, reflecting a 19% increase year-over-year.
  • Revenue: $4.4 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $4.49 billion.
  • Net Income: $809 million, up from $720 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Home Sale Gross Margin: Increased by 30 basis points to 29.9%.
  • Closings: Increased 8% to 8,097 homes, with an average sales price up 2% to $549,000.
  • Net New Orders: Totaled 7,649 homes with a value of $4.4 billion.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased $314 million of common shares and $300 million of senior notes in the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. PulteGroup Inc, a leading homebuilder in the United States, primarily constructs single-family detached homes and offers mortgage financing, title, and insurance services through its financial services segment.

Performance Overview

PulteGroup Inc reported a notable increase in earnings per share (EPS) and home sale revenues for Q2 2024. The company achieved an EPS of $3.83, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.26. Home sale revenues rose by 10% to $4.4 billion, slightly below the estimated revenue of $4.49 billion. This performance underscores the company's ability to navigate market conditions effectively.

1815716300102725632.png

Key Financial Achievements

Several key metrics highlight PulteGroup Inc's robust financial health:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $3.83 $3.21 +19%
Home Sale Revenues $4.4 billion $4.05 billion +10%
Closings 8,097 homes 7,518 homes +8%
Average Sales Price $549,000 $540,000 +2%
Home Sale Gross Margin 29.9% 29.6% +30 bps

Income Statement Highlights

PulteGroup Inc reported net income of $809 million for Q2 2024, up from $720 million in the same period last year. The company's homebuilding gross margins improved by 30 basis points to 29.9%. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $361 million, representing 8.1% of home sale revenues.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, PulteGroup Inc held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents, with a debt-to-capital ratio of 12.8%. The company repurchased $314 million of common shares and $300 million of senior notes during the quarter, reflecting a strategic allocation of capital to enhance shareholder value.

Operational Metrics

The company reported net new orders of 7,649 homes valued at $4.4 billion, with a unit backlog of 12,982 homes valued at $8.1 billion. The financial services segment saw a 36% increase in pre-tax income to $63 million, driven by gains across mortgage, title, and insurance services.

Commentary

“PulteGroup’s balanced operating model continues to deliver outstanding financial results as increases in closings, average sales price and gross margin were key drivers of the 19% increase in our earnings to $3.83 per share,” said Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup.

Analysis

PulteGroup Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its resilience and strategic acumen in the homebuilding industry. The company's ability to increase home sale revenues, manage costs effectively, and enhance shareholder value through share repurchases and debt reduction positions it well for future growth. However, potential challenges such as interest rate fluctuations and market dynamics will require continued vigilance and strategic management.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PulteGroup Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.