Webster Financial Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.03 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $614.6M Beats Expectations

Adjusted EPS of $1.26 Falls Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported at $1.03 for Q2 2024, compared to $1.32 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $614.6 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $589.41 million.
  • Net Income: $177.5 million, down from $230.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Loan and Lease Balance: $51.6 billion, a 0.9% increase from the previous quarter.
  • Deposit Balance: $62.3 billion, up 2.5% from the prior quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.32%, a slight decrease of 3 basis points from the previous quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $59.0 million, up from $31.5 million a year ago.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Webster Financial Corp (WBS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net income available to common stockholders of $177.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $230.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.26, excluding net securities repositioning losses.

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The company's segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking, with the majority of revenue generated from the Commercial Banking segment.

1815716318293422080.png

Performance and Challenges

Webster Financial Corp reported revenue of $614.6 million for the second quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $589.41 million. However, the reported EPS of $1.03 fell short of the estimated $1.33. The company faced challenges such as higher deposit rates and lower deposit balances, which impacted net interest income.

“Webster continues to generate steady balance sheet growth in a challenging environment,” said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our ability to grow loans, deposits, and interest income is facilitated by the diversity of our asset generation and funding sources.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Webster Financial Corp achieved several financial milestones:

  • Period-end loan and lease balance of $51.6 billion, up 0.9% from the prior quarter.
  • Period-end deposit balance of $62.3 billion, up 2.5% from the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 3.32%, down 3 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 14.17%, adjusted to 17.15%.

Segment Performance

The Commercial Banking segment reported a decrease in net interest income by 6.1% to $337.6 million, primarily driven by higher loan yields offset by higher deposit rates. Non-interest income increased by 14.9% to $34.5 million, driven by cash management fees and customer interest rate hedging activities.

The Healthcare Financial Services segment saw a significant increase in net interest income by 21.5% to $91.7 million, primarily due to the addition of Ametros and an increase in net deposit spread. Non-interest income also increased by 19.3% to $27.5 million.

The Consumer Banking segment experienced a decline in net interest income by 11.4% to $202.7 million, driven by higher rates paid on deposits. Non-interest income decreased by 21.6% to $24.4 million, primarily due to lower deposit service fees and loan-related fees.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $572.3 million $583.8 million
Net Interest Margin 3.32% 3.35%
Provision for Credit Losses $59.0 million $31.5 million
Non-Interest Income $42.3 million $89.4 million
Non-Interest Expense $326.0 million $344.1 million

Analysis

Webster Financial Corp's performance in the second quarter of 2024 highlights the challenges faced by the banking sector, including higher deposit rates and lower deposit balances. However, the company's ability to grow its loan and deposit balances, along with its strong capital position, provides a solid foundation for future growth.

“Webster’s strong capital position, earnings power, and operating efficiency provide us unique opportunities in managing our business,” said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Webster Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.