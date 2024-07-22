Q1 2025 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Thank you Steve. A very good day to all of you and welcome to the quarter one FY24-25 earnings call. At the onset, I would like to welcome on board our new managing director and CEO, Mr. Arvind Kapil, who has joined us on June 10, 2024. He has an impressive 25-plus year of experience in banking. Mr. Kapil needs no introduction. He is a stalwart in the financial services industry in India, who brings with him wealth of knowledge and expertise in consumer banking space. He has introduced groundbreaking innovations such as industry-first, 10-second personal loan alongside digital loan against security, digital loan against mutual funds, and digital auto loans.



Mr. Kapil has done his