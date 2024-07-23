Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $6.0 Billion, GAAP EPS at $2.11, Revised Full-Year Outlook

Sales Growth Amid Softer Market Conditions

31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.0 billion, up 0.8% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $6.047 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.11, down 13.5% from the prior year.
  • Net Income: $296 million, compared to $344 million in the prior year period.
  • Automotive Segment Sales: $3.7 billion, up 2.0% year-over-year.
  • Industrial Segment Sales: $2.2 billion, down 1.1% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $353 million for the first six months of 2024.
  • Revised Full-Year Outlook: Adjusted diluted EPS revised to $9.30-$9.50 from $9.80-$9.95.
On July 23, 2024, Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, reported mixed results with sales growth but a decline in earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) sells aftermarket automotive parts (about 60% of sales) and industrial products (40% of sales) in the United States and internationally. The automotive segment primarily acts as a distributor to its network of 9,800 global retail locations, of which about two-thirds are independently owned and operated. The company serves around 6,000 retail locations in the US under the Napa Auto Parts brand, with about 80% of sales derived from professional customers. Its industrial segment, primarily operating under the Motion banner in the United States, serves as a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission, and other industrial products to over 200,000 maintenance, repair, and original equipment manufacturer clients.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) reported sales of $6.0 billion for Q2 2024, a 0.8% increase compared to $5.9 billion in the same period of the prior year. This growth was driven by a 2.2% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by a 0.9% decrease in comparable sales and a 0.5% unfavorable impact of foreign currency and other factors.

Net income for the quarter was $296 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, down from $344 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $342 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, in line with the same period of the prior year.

Segment Performance

The Automotive Parts Group reported global sales of $3.7 billion, up 2.0% from the same period in 2023. This increase reflects a 3.1% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by a 0.6% decrease in comparable sales and a 0.5% unfavorable impact of foreign currency and other factors. Segment profit was $314 million, a 4.7% decrease, with a segment profit margin of 8.4%, down 60 basis points from last year.

The Industrial Parts Group reported sales of $2.2 billion, down 1.1% from the same period in 2023. This decline includes a 0.7% benefit from acquisitions, offset by a 1.6% decrease in comparable sales and a 0.2% unfavorable impact of foreign currency. Segment profit was $277 million, a 2.3% decrease, with a segment profit margin of 12.4%, down 10 basis points from the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $6.0 billion $5.9 billion
Net Income $296 million $344 million
Diluted EPS $2.11 $2.44
Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.44 $2.44

Challenges and Revised Outlook

Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) faced softer than expected market conditions, particularly in its Industrial and U.S. and European Automotive businesses. This has led the company to revise its full-year 2024 outlook. The company now expects revenue growth of 1% to 3%, down from the previous estimate of 3% to 5%. Adjusted diluted EPS is now projected to be between $9.30 and $9.50, down from the previous range of $9.80 to $9.95.

Our quarterly results reflect softer than expected market conditions, which are tempering demand particularly in our Industrial and U.S. and European Automotive businesses. Despite a challenging macro-environment, our teams are operating well and remain focused on executing our long-term strategic initiatives," said Will Stengel, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

While Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) reported modest sales growth, the decline in earnings and the revised outlook highlight the challenges the company faces in the current market environment. Investors will be closely watching how the company navigates these challenges and executes its strategic initiatives in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Genuine Parts Co for further details.

