Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $1.48 Billion, EPS Misses at $0.29

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,483.3 million, up 2.8% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,088.88 million.
  • Net Income: $132.2 million, consistent with the same period last year, but down 6.6% from the previous quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.29, falling short of analyst estimates of $0.34.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Reached a record high of $1.7 trillion, a 12% increase year-over-year and a 3.2% rise from the prior quarter.
  • Net Long-Term Inflows: $16.7 billion for the quarter, driven by ETFs, Index, APAC Managed, Private Markets, and Fundamental Fixed Income.
  • Operating Margin: 13.9%, slightly down from 14.4% in the previous quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $878.5 million, with a zero balance on the credit facility, indicating strong liquidity.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Invesco Ltd (IVZ), a global investment management firm, reported a diluted EPS of $0.29, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.34. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $1,483.3 million compared to the estimated $1,088.88 million.

Company Overview

Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) provides investment-management services to retail (66% of managed assets) and institutional (34%) clients. As of March 2024, the firm managed $1.663 trillion in assets, distributed among equity (54% of AUM), balanced (4%), fixed-income (20%), alternative investment (10%), and money market (12%) operations. Passive products account for 40% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's U.S. retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country, with a significant presence outside North America, sourcing 29% of its AUM from Europe, Africa, the Middle East (14%), and Asia (15%).

Performance and Challenges

Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) reported $16.7 billion in net long-term inflows for Q2 2024, driven primarily by ETFs and Index, APAC Managed, Private Markets, and Fundamental Fixed Income. The firm's ending AUM grew 12% year-over-year to a record high of $1.7 trillion, marking a 3.2% increase from the prior quarter. Despite these positive inflows, the company faced challenges, including a 6.6% decrease in net income attributable to Invesco Ltd, which stood at $132.2 million, and a diluted EPS of $0.29, down from $0.31 in the previous quarter.

Financial Achievements

Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) achieved a 13.9% operating margin and a 30.9% adjusted operating margin. The firm reported net debt of $11.6 million, with a zero balance on its credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $878.5 million. These achievements are crucial for maintaining financial stability and operational efficiency in the asset management industry.

1815721347570102272.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenues $1,483.3 million $1,475.3 million $1,442.8 million
Operating Income $206.8 million $213.1 million $203.8 million
Net Income Attributable to Invesco Ltd $132.2 million $141.5 million $132.2 million
Diluted EPS $0.29 $0.31 $0.29

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $878.5 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $895.7 million as of March 31, 2024. The company's debt stood at $890.1 million, a significant reduction from $1,257.5 million in the previous quarter. The firm declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.205 per share, payable on September 4, 2024, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

Commentary from Leadership

"Outsized annualized organic growth of nearly 6% was led by our global ETF platform, strong net long-term inflows in Asia Pacific and further inflows to our Private Markets and Fundamental Fixed Income capabilities this quarter, driving total assets under management to a record $1.7 trillion," said Andrew Schlossberg, President and CEO. "We are seeing more success as we execute on our strategic priorities and focus on significant market opportunities that leverage our distinctive global position as a diversified, scaled, client-centric asset manager."

Analysis

Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) demonstrated robust growth in AUM and net long-term inflows, reflecting the firm's strategic focus on ETFs, APAC Managed, Private Markets, and Fundamental Fixed Income. However, the decline in net income and diluted EPS indicates challenges in maintaining profitability amidst market fluctuations and operational expenses. The company's strong balance sheet, with reduced debt and substantial cash reserves, positions it well for future growth and stability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Invesco Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.