Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.26 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $543.3 Million Falls Short

Q2 2024 Earnings Overview

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $543.3 million, fell short of estimates of $569.91 million, and decreased by 5% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.26, slightly below the previous year's EPS of $1.27.
  • Operating Income: $79.1 million with an operating margin of 14.6%, compared to $80.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Water Systems Segment: Net sales of $315.6 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year, with operating income reaching a record $62.3 million.
  • Distribution Segment: Net sales of $190.5 million, down 1% year-over-year, with operating income of $9.8 million, compared to $17.8 million in the prior year.
  • Fueling Systems Segment: Net sales of $73.1 million, a decrease of 9% year-over-year, with operating income of $26.0 million.
  • 2024 Guidance: Maintained full-year sales guidance of $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion, but reduced EPS guidance to a range of $4.16 to $4.34.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported consolidated net sales of $543.3 million, a 5% decrease from the prior year's $569.1 million. Operating income stood at $79.1 million, with an operating margin of 14.6%. The GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.26, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.31.

1815726374695104512.png

Company Overview

Franklin Electric Co Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, composed of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, and related parts and equipment. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment focuses on groundwater, water transfer, and wastewater applications. The Fueling Systems segment caters to fueling system applications, while the Distribution segment provides presale support and specifications to installing contractors.

Performance and Challenges

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) faced several challenges in Q2 2024, including unfavorable weather conditions that impacted sales across all three segments. Despite these challenges, the company managed to deliver strong operational performance, particularly in the Water Systems and Fueling Systems segments. The company's diverse product line, customer base, and geographic exposure have proven resilient against macroeconomic, geopolitical, and weather-related pressures.

Financial Achievements

Despite a decrease in net sales, Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. The Water Systems segment reported net sales of $315.6 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, but achieved a new quarterly record for operating income at $62.3 million. The Fueling Systems segment reported net sales of $73.1 million, with an operating income of $26.0 million. The Distribution segment saw net sales of $190.5 million, with an operating income of $9.8 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $543.3 million $569.1 million
Operating Income $79.1 million $80.9 million
EPS $1.26 $1.27

Income Statement Highlights

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) reported a gross profit of $199.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $188.5 million in Q2 2023. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $120.6 million from $107.4 million in the previous year. The net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co Inc was $59.1 million, compared to $59.6 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) reported total assets of $1.78 billion, up from $1.73 billion at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $58.1 million, down from $85.0 million. The company generated $35.0 million in net cash flows from operating activities during the first half of 2024, compared to $43.0 million in the same period last year.

Commentary

"The Franklin team achieved solid results in the second quarter, marking one of the strongest quarters from an earnings perspective in Franklin’s history. We continue to deliver margin expansion on sales below the record levels reached in the prior year period. While unfavorable weather continued to adversely impact sales, strong operational performance in the Water Systems and Fueling Systems segments helped offset this headwind," commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Executive Chairperson.

Analysis

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of challenging conditions, maintaining strong margins and achieving significant operational milestones. The company's diverse product offerings and robust operational performance in key segments underscore its ability to navigate adverse conditions. However, the decline in net sales and the slight miss on EPS compared to analyst estimates highlight areas for potential improvement as the company moves forward.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Franklin Electric Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.