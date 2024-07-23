Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.42, Revenue at $6.62 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Despite Shipping Delays

11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.62 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $5.99 billion.
  • Net Income: $616 million, translating to $0.42 per share.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $2.0 billion for the quarter, with an annual projection of $7.2 billion.
  • Capital Expenditures: $1.1 billion for the quarter, with an annual forecast of $4.7 billion.
  • Production: 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 443 thousand ounces of gold, and 20 million pounds of molybdenum.
  • Average Realized Prices: $4.48 per pound for copper, $2,299 per ounce for gold, and $21.72 per pound for molybdenum.
  • Debt and Cash Position: Consolidated debt at $9.4 billion and cash and cash equivalents at $5.3 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company with operations organized into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, and Molybdenum mines. The company derives key revenue from the sale of copper.

Performance and Challenges

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX, Financial) reported net income attributable to common stock of $616 million, or $0.42 per share, aligning with analyst estimates. Adjusted net income was $667 million, or $0.46 per share. The company's performance was impacted by previously announced shipping delays in Indonesia, which affected copper and gold sales volumes. However, normal shipping schedules resumed in July 2024.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. Consolidated production for Q2 2024 included 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 443 thousand ounces of gold, and 20 million pounds of molybdenum. Consolidated sales totaled 931 million pounds of copper, 361 thousand ounces of gold, and 21 million pounds of molybdenum. The company realized average prices of $4.48 per pound for copper, $2,299 per ounce for gold, and $21.72 per pound for molybdenum.

1815726471617081344.png

Key Financial Metrics

Operating cash flows for Q2 2024 were $2.0 billion, with capital expenditures totaling $1.1 billion. At the end of June 2024, consolidated debt was $9.4 billion, and consolidated cash and cash equivalents were $5.3 billion. The company also repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock for $59 million in July 2024.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $6,624 million $5,737 million
Operating Income $2,049 million $1,410 million
Net Income $616 million $343 million
Operating Cash Flows $1,956 million $1,673 million
Capital Expenditures $1,116 million $1,163 million

Analysis and Outlook

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024, managing to meet earnings expectations despite logistical challenges. The company's strong financial performance underscores its robust operational capabilities and strategic initiatives, such as the commissioning of a new smelter in Indonesia. The favorable outlook for copper pricing further supports the company's long-term growth prospects.

"Our global team remained focused during the quarter on strong execution of our operating plans, enhancing productivity and cost control, and initiatives to build and advance optionality in our organic growth portfolio," said Richard Adkerson, Chairman of the Board, and Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed insights and a comprehensive breakdown of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX, Financial)'s financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Freeport-McMoRan Inc for further details.

